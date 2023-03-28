Mary Brown's Chicken serves up its first ever Grilled Chicken Sandwich with free trial!

The first 25 guests at every Mary Brown's Chicken restaurant across Canada today will receive a free* Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Fan-favourite Waffle Fries return to the menu for a limited time offer

TORONTO, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Mary Brown's Chicken, the 100 per cent Canadian-owned and operated quick service restaurant, announced the launch of its brand-new menu item, the Grilled Chicken Sandwich. Available starting Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at locations nationwide, the sandwich is the first non-deep-fried option in the Mary Brown's sandwich lineup.

Courtesy of Mary Brown's Chicken (CNW Group/Mary Brown's Chicken)

The latest addition to the Mary Brown's Chicken family, the Grilled Chicken Sandwich, is a juicy, seasoned, grilled chicken breast fillet, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and the brand's exclusive Sidekick Sauce – served on a premium brioche bun. The first grilled item for the brand, the sandwich is cooked to delicious results in-house, in brand new specialized ovens.

To celebrate this iconic launch, Mary Brown's is offering free Grilled Chicken Sandwiches to the first 25 guests at every single Mary Brown's restaurant across the country today. Guests are encouraged to visit their local Mary Brown's for the first taste of the new menu item. The Grilled Chicken sandwich will be available in-store, through third-party apps as well as the Mary Brown's Chicken app. Note that the free sandwich offer for the first 25 guests is available in-store only.

The fan-favourite Waffle Fries also return today. For a limited time only, Waffle Fries are featured in a value-based offer with two pieces of Signature Chicken for just $6.99 plus taxes. Note that prices may vary by region. This promotion will be available in-store and exclusively on the Mary Brown's app. Waffle Fries are also available a la carte in small, medium and large sizes.

To learn more about Mary Brown's Grilled Chicken Sandwich and Waffle Fries, please visit www.marybrowns.com.

*Important Notes:

The free Sandwich is available for the first 25 guests ONLY, and one free Sandwich ONLY per guest.

No purchase required.

Available at all MB stores Canada -wide. Not available at MB Express locations.

Only available in-store. Not available for delivery.

MB App pick-up orders are eligible to receive the free Sandwich if they wait in the in-store order line-up.

