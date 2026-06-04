TORONTO, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canadians gear up for the summer baseball season, Mary Brown's Chicken is celebrating its third year of partnership with baseball legend José Bautista through the launch of José's Double Deal, a limited-time meal inspired by some of his Mary Brown's favourites.

José's Double Deal includes two Big Mary sandwiches or Spicy Big Mary sandwiches (mix and match), shareable Taters, four Naked Wings, and three signature sauces: Eh!, MB Sauce and BBQ -- making it an easy meal to share for two all summer long.

Mary Brown's Chicken and José Bautista Celebrate Third Year of Partnership with José's Double Deal

"Our partnership with Jose has grown tremendously over the past few years with exciting programs," says Kala Patel, Vice President, Marketing, MBI Brands. "José's Double Deal celebrates this relationship and our love of bringing Canadians together over great food, we are looking forward to another José collaboration coming soon."

"Mary Brown's has been an incredible partner, and I've loved working with a brand that shares my passion for great food and community," says José Bautista. "I love the food, and José's Double Deal brings together some of my favourite menu items in one meal that's perfect for sharing with family and friends."

José's Double Deal is available at participating Mary Brown's Chicken locations across Canada from June 2, 2026 through September 30, 2026. The meal is priced at $24.99 in-store and on the Mary Brown's App, with pricing varying by region and delivery platform. Third-party delivery pricing may vary.

About Mary Brown's Chicken:

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 290 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's Chicken has achieved 19 consecutive years of same-store sales growth, earned the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 15 straight years, and holds a Platinum designation with Canada's Best Managed Companies. The company's first international locations opened in 2024, and outside of Canada, Mary Brown's Chicken operates in Mexico, the UK, India, and Pakistan.

Connect with Mary Brown's Chicken on social:

YouTube: @marybrownsofficial

Instagram: @marybrownsofficial

Facebook: @marybrowns

TikTok: @marybrownschicken

SOURCE Mary Brown's Chicken

For further information: Natalie Homewood, [email protected]