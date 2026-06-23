José Bautista and Mary Brown's Chicken Partner to Open a Flagship Store at Canada's Busiest Intersection

New restaurant at Toronto's iconic Sankofa Square (formerly Yonge-Dundas Square) marks a major milestone in the brand's continued growth across Canada

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Mary Brown's Chicken, Canada's largest Canadian-owned chicken QSR, is proud to announce the opening of its newest Toronto location at 10 Dundas Street East, in the heart of Sankofa Square, in partnership with former Toronto Blue Jays star José Bautista.

Opening to the public on June 23, 2026, this highly anticipated flagship store places both Mary Brown's Chicken and José Bautista at one of Canada's most recognizable intersections – strengthening its brand presence in the heart of Toronto, while bringing a signature chicken experience to residents, students, workers and visitors alike.

Over the past two years, Bautista has partnered with Mary Brown's on a series of successful campaigns and initiatives, developing a genuine connection with the brand and its food.

"Over the past few years, I've had the chance to get to know the Mary Brown's team and see firsthand how passionate they are about quality and community. Being part of this flagship opening at such an iconic Toronto location is exciting for me, and I'm looking forward to welcoming everyone into the store to experience the great food and atmosphere" - José Bautista"- José Bautista

For Mary Brown's President Karen Tam, the opening is about more than a prime location, it's a celebration of a partnership that has continued to grow organically.

"This opening marks a special moment for Mary Brown's, and we're thrilled to be celebrating it with José Bautista. What started as a partnership has grown into a genuine relationship built on shared values and a mutual love for the brand. This restaurant places Mary Brown's at the centre of one of Canada's most dynamic destinations and allows us to introduce even more guests to the quality, freshness and hospitality that have made us a Canadian favourite for more than 55 years." - Karen Tam, President, Mary Brown's Chicken

The opening represents another significant milestone in Mary Brown's rapid national expansion. Following the recent opening of its 300th restaurant in New Brunswick, the brand continues to invest in strategic locations across Canada while bringing its uniquely Canadian approach to quality chicken and hospitality to new communities.

For CEO and Owner Gregory Roberts, the Sankofa Square restaurant is both a reflection of the brand's growth and a reminder of its roots.

"From our beginnings in Newfoundland more than five decades ago to opening a flagship restaurant at one of the busiest and most recognizable intersections in Canada, this is a proud moment for our brand. This location reflects how far Mary Brown's has come while staying true to the quality, hospitality and Canadian roots that have defined us from the start." - Gregory Roberts, Owner, Mary Brown's Chicken

The restaurant will officially open its doors on June 23 at 12:00 p.m. at 10 Dundas Street East, Toronto, with community members, fans and guests invited to celebrate the store open.

About Mary Brown's Chicken

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 300 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's Chicken has achieved 19 consecutive years of same-store sales growth, earned the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 15 straight years, and holds a Platinum designation with Canada's Best Managed Companies. The company's first international locations opened in 2024, and outside of Canada, Mary Brown's Chicken operates in Mexico, the UK, India, and Pakistan.

Connect with Mary Brown's Chicken on social:

YouTube: @marybrownsofficial

Instagram: @marybrownsofficial

Facebook: @marybrowns

TikTok: @marybrownschicken

SOURCE Mary Brown's Chicken

Media Contact: Val Sharivker, [email protected]