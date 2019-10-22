Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM enter a major multi-year deal to create original podcasts for SiriusXM and Pandora

"Powerful stories are read, seen, and heard – and we believe audio is the next natural step to bring the Marvel Universe to fans around the world," said Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment. "Storytelling has always been at the heart of Marvel's success, and SiriusXM and Pandora have the right platform and expertise to bring Marvel's rich tapestry of stories to listeners in a whole new way. We are excited to introduce an impressive roster of programming with SiriusXM and Pandora, and we can't wait to share more details in the weeks and months to come."

"Whether in movies, TV or other media, Marvel has been a success everywhere it goes, employing a level of quality and pop culture brilliance that organically draws massive audiences, and they are bringing that creative genius to SiriusXM and Pandora," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "We chose Marvel for our first major foray into creating original podcasts, and are thrilled to have Marvel create new audio programming and curate top quality podcasts for SiriusXM and Pandora. Under our new creative collaboration with Marvel, we'll now provide our subscribers and listeners and Marvel fans a breadth and depth of podcasts that will be an immersive adventure into the iconic Marvel universe."

SiriusXM and Marvel launched their first joint initiative in August with an all-new exclusive music station and channel "Marvel's 80th: The Road to Marvel Comics #1000," which was available on SiriusXM for a limited run, as well as through its streaming platform and On Demand, and also on the Pandora mobile app. Celebrating the 1000th issue of Marvel comics as well as the company's 80th anniversary, the programming was a sonic time-warp experience that included an 80-song station playing a track from every year of Marvel's illustrious history, each connected to a page of the Marvel #1000 issue.

Once available, SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can listen to all Marvel podcasts at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to http://www.siriusxm.ca/AtHome to learn more.

* Pandora is currently not available in Canada.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies ten years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Kayla J. Schwartz, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-408-6033, kayla.schwartz@siriusxm.ca

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.ca

