QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - iA Financial Group (TSX: IAG) (TSX: IAF) today announced the appointment of Martin Gagnon to the Boards of Directors of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc., effective January 17, 2024.

Martin Gagnon has over 25 years of experience in banking, asset management and brokerage firms. From 2016 to 2023, Mr. Gagnon was Executive Vice-President, Wealth Management and Co-President and Co-CEO of National Bank Financial (NBF). Between 2003 and 2016, he held positions of increasing responsibility with National Bank of Canada and its subsidiaries. Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Gagnon held senior positions in Canada and the United States, notably with Goldman Sachs and Laurentian Bank between 1995 and 2003.

Martin Gagnon holds a Bachelor in Commerce, Finance from Université du Québec à Montréal and a Master's in Business Administration from the University of British Columbia. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Chaired by Jacques Martin, the Board of Directors of iA Financial Corporation Inc. now has fifteen directors, fourteen of whom are independent and 47% of whom are women. The Board of Directors of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. now has fourteen directors, of whom thirteen are independent and 50% are women.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

To receive iA Financial Group news releases by email, you can sign up for our newsletter on our website at ia.ca.

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

SOURCE iA Financial Group

For further information: Investor Relations, Marie-Annick Bonneau, Office phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 104287, Email: [email protected]; Public Relations, Pierre Picard, Office phone: 418-684‐5000, ext. 101660, Email: [email protected]