Martin Daraiche Becomes President of NATIONAL Public Relations

"Martin is an experienced advisor capable of providing senior level strategic advice to a wide range of clients, a leader who personifies the Firm's values, a manager bestowed with a knack for business development, and a respected and inspiring colleague. His leadership and attributes clearly place him in the footsteps of our Founding Chairman, Luc Beauregard. Today, we are entrusting him with new responsibilities custom tailored to his talent and skills," said Jean-Pierre Vasseur, President and CEO of AVENIR GLOBAL.

Quebec City office leadership

The Firm's management is entrusting the leadership of the Quebec City office to one of its young leaders, Julie-Anne Vien. As Managing Partner, and drawing on her 15 years of experience in public affairs, Julie-Anne will ensure continued growth for the office, widening its service offering and renewing its public relations practice with her own vision, energy and contagious passion for the PR profession. She is surrounded by an experienced team that includes her longtime mentor, Luc Ouellet.

"Julie-Anne's impressive career path and progression since joining NATIONAL reflect her wealth of expertise and her capacity to create value for her clients and for the Firm. A trusted advisor, multidisciplinary strategist and thoughtful manager, she will rise to the challenge in an office already known for its good performance," added Jean-Pierre Vasseur.

"Both of these exceptional managers are under 40 years old, and they have the passion, the talent and the depth to succeed. Along with an entire pool of brilliant advisors who help shape NATIONAL's enviable reputation every day, they are the future of our profession," concluded Andrew Molson.

These announcements build on a series of strategic acquisitions and continued growth that have enabled AVENIR GLOBAL, NATIONAL's holding company, to place itself among the top 15 largest communication firms in the world.

ABOUT AVENIR GLOBAL

AVENIR GLOBAL is a Montreal-based holding and management company with an active operations mindset and a hands-on approach to all its investments. A global powerhouse of specialist communications firms, AVENIR GLOBAL has 1,000 staff and offices in 24 locations across Canada, the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, and ranks among the top 15 largest communication firms in the world.

In Canada, AVENIR GLOBAL owns NATIONAL Public Relations, the country's leading public relations firm, servicing clients across a wide range of sectors, which includes NATIONAL Capital Markets, the industry's foremost investor relations and financial services practice. In the United States, AVENIR GLOBAL owns SHIFT Communications, a data-driven integrated communications agency; and the public relations and communication company Padilla, which includes the brand consultancy Joe Smith, the food and nutrition experts at FoodMinds and the research authorities at SMS Research Advisors. In Europe, AVENIR GLOBAL owns the London-based strategic communications consultancy Madano and Hanover, one of the EMEA's leading strategic communications and public affairs consultancies, with offices in London, Brussels, Dublin, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Hanover Group also includes creative communications agency The Playbook, and the brand and culture consultancy Multiple. The AVENIR GLOBAL network also includes healthcare specialists AXON Communications, with offices in Toronto, the U.S, the U.K. and Europe and healthcare creative agency Cherry, based in London.

AVENIR GLOBAL is owned by RES PUBLICA Consulting Group.

ABOUT NATIONAL PUBLIC RELATIONS

NATIONAL Public Relations connects clients to the people who matter most; delivering the right message, at the right time. Grounded in research, insight and deep sector understanding, we bring together teams of discipline experts from across our network to provide creative communications solutions that move people in thought and actions. For over 40 years, NATIONAL has been at the centre of issues and industries that matter, leading change for today and tomorrow.

NATIONAL is Canada's leading public relations firm, servicing clients across a wide range of sectors, with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Saint John, Halifax and St. John's. NATIONAL's service offering also includes NATIONAL Capital Markets, the industry's foremost investor relations and financial services communications practice. NATIONAL Public Relations is an AVENIR GLOBAL company, among the top 15 largest communication firms in the world with offices in 24 locations across Canada, the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, and part of RES PUBLICA Consulting Group. NATIONAL is affiliated internationally with public relations firm Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW), a WPP company. For more information about NATIONAL, please visit our website or you can follow us on Twitter.

