Marten Falls Community Access Road Project - Public Comments Invited

OTTAWA, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) must decide whether a federal environmental assessment is required for the proposed Marten Falls Community Access Road Project connecting the northern end of Painter Lake forestry road to the community of Marten Falls. Marten Falls is located at the junction of the Albany and Ogoki rivers, approximately 170 kilometres northeast of Nakina, Ontario.

To help inform this decision, the Agency is seeking comments from the public and Indigenous groups on the project and its potential effects on the environment, as described in Marten Falls First Nation's summary of the project description.

All comments received will be considered public. Written comments in either official language must be submitted by August 29, 2019 to:

Marten Falls Community Access Road Project

Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency

600-55 York Street

Toronto, Ontario M5J 1R7

Telephone: 416-952-1576

Email: CEAA.MartenFalls.ACEE@canada.ca

