Marten Falls Community Access Road Project - Public Comments Invited Français
Aug 09, 2019, 14:15 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) must decide whether a federal environmental assessment is required for the proposed Marten Falls Community Access Road Project connecting the northern end of Painter Lake forestry road to the community of Marten Falls. Marten Falls is located at the junction of the Albany and Ogoki rivers, approximately 170 kilometres northeast of Nakina, Ontario.
To help inform this decision, the Agency is seeking comments from the public and Indigenous groups on the project and its potential effects on the environment, as described in Marten Falls First Nation's summary of the project description.
All comments received will be considered public. Written comments in either official language must be submitted by August 29, 2019 to:
Marten Falls Community Access Road Project
Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency
600-55 York Street
Toronto, Ontario M5J 1R7
Telephone: 416-952-1576
Email: CEAA.MartenFalls.ACEE@canada.ca
Associated Links
- Marten Falls Community Access Road Project (Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency)
- Basics of Environmental Assessment (Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency)
Follow us on Twitter: @CEAA_ACEE #MartenFallsRoad
SOURCE Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency
For further information: Media Relations, Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency, 343-549-3870, ceaa.media.acee@canada.ca
Share this article