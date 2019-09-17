Marten Falls Community Access Road Project - Participant Funding Available
Sep 17, 2019, 14:08 ET
OTTAWA, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is making funding available through its Participant Funding Program to assist the participation of the public and Indigenous groups in the
Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation in upcoming steps of the impact assessment, specifically reviewing and providing comments on the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines and the draft Public Participation Plan.
Applications received by October 8, 2019, will be considered.
The Agency will determine if a federal impact assessment is required for the project, and if one is required, recipients and the amount of funding allocated will be announced at a later date. If the Agency determines a federal impact assessment is not required, no funds will be allocated.
To apply for funding, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to CEAA.FP-PAF.ACEE@canada.ca, or by calling 1-866-582-1884. The application form is available on the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac under Funding Programs.
