Martello's Proactive Monitoring Reduces Microsoft Teams Support Tickets by 60%, and Support Headcount by 50-70%

Operational Savings Achieved through Proactive Monitoring and Rapid Troubleshooting.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), an expert in user experience management for Microsoft Teams, has commissioned EnableUC to develop a cost model that reveals the operational savings IT teams can achieve with Martello's Vantage DX. The cost model highlights how Vantage DX's proactive monitoring and accelerated troubleshooting can drastically reduce Microsoft Teams support tickets by 60% and, depending on organization size, reduce support costs by 50-70%.

Martello Technologies Group Inc.: 60% of Microsoft Teams issues could potentially be mitigated with proactive monitoring. (CNW Group/Martello Technologies Group Inc.)

Kevin Kieller, Lead Analyst at EnableUC, states, "Native Microsoft tools offer real-time monitoring but often detect issues too late, putting IT in firefighting mode. Proactive monitoring allows IT to resolve issues before they impact users or allows communication of alternative strategies to minimize user impacts. This means an organization with 1,000 users could halve their IT support labor and an organization with more than 10,000 users might reduce IT support costs by two thirds."

Vantage DX delivers proactive monitoring with synthetic testing robots that simulate Teams user actions like starting meetings and sharing content, to proactively identify issues. For problems not detected proactively, Vantage DX complements Microsoft's native tools with end-to-end network visibility and analytics-driven troubleshooting, cutting investigation time in half and further optimizing IT resources.

Martello continues to focus on the goal of making life easier and operations more efficient. Following the development of this cost model, Martello released a new Microsoft Outage Early Warning feature in Vantage DX, leveraging AI to automatically alert customers about Microsoft service outages approximately an hour before Microsoft acknowledges an issue. This feature also identifies which of a customer's sites are impacted by the outage and sends alerts as Teams service comes back online at each site. This proactive approach allows IT to communicate with users and activate contingency plans, avoiding troubleshooting problems beyond their control.

Martello customers recently experienced the value of this new feature during a Microsoft outage on October 24, 2024, where they had early warning of an outage almost 3 hours before it was acknowledged by Microsoft.

To learn more about the operational cost savings that can be achieved with Vantage DX please visit: https://martellotech.com/cost-model-saving/

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides user experience management solutions purpose-built for Microsoft Teams. The Company's Vantage DX solution enables IT teams to deliver a frictionless Microsoft Teams experience to their users. With Vantage DX, IT can move from reactive to proactive by detecting potential performance issues before they impact users, and speeding resolution time from days to minutes. This leads to increased productivity, realizes efficiencies, and allows businesses to harness the full value of Microsoft Teams. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

