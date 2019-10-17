Martello Partners with SecureServ in Australia

OTTAWA, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading provider of solutions that deliver clarity and control of complex IT environments, announced today that Australian cyber security solutions and network performance reseller, SecureServ, has become a Martello Alliance Partner, reselling the Company's products and solutions in the Australian market.

Martello's products include unified communications (UC) performance management software, IT operations analytics software and SD-WAN technology. The company's solutions are deployed in more than 4,000 networks, reaching over 175 countries around the world in such industries as education, hospitality, government, healthcare, enterprise networks, IoT and professional services.

Vic Whiteley, SecureServ Operations Director, said "we are excited to be working with an organization that is achieving such sensational expansion where, in a Business Ranking report of 400 Canadian companies, Martello demonstrated three-year growth of 165% to earn the number 206 spot. This ideally positions SecureServ to address the local growth potential, where data from Synergy Research Group forecasts the Australian UC market to exceed $1 billion by 2021"

"We are pleased to be working with SecureServ to help drive and support digital transformation in Australia, as UC and network performance requirements grow in this region", said Stefanie Richheimer, Martello's Chief Revenue Officer. "SecureServ's longstanding experience and knowledge of the Australian security market offers us a strong joint opportunity in the region".

Related Resources:

Martello Partner Alliance

Become a Martello Partner

SecureServ Live Demo: Martello SD-WAN and Bandwidth Optimization

Martello's accomplishments have been recognized by the industry. The Company was recently ranked for a third consecutive year on the Growth500 list of high growth companies, and took position 215 in the 2019 edition of the widely respected Branham300 listing of Canada's top ICT (Information and Communications Technology) companies. Martello is focused on global growth both organically and through acquisitions. The Company recently announced partnerships and sales wins with the City of Ottawa, Paessler PRTG, Onepoint and Suria Business Solutions.

About Martello

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides clarity and control of complex IT infrastructures. The company develops products and solutions that monitor, manage and optimize the performance of real-time applications on networks, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's products include SD-WAN technology, network performance management software, and IT analytics software. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Montreal, Amsterdam, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Martello Technologies Group Inc.

For further information: Tracy King, VP Marketing, tking@martellotech.com, 613.271.5989 x 2112; Vic Whiteley, SecureServ, +61 2 9844 5429, vic@secureseerv.com.au

Related Links

https://martellotech.com/

