Martello Joins Forces with Yorktel to Bring Vantage DX to Microsoft Teams Managed Service

Partnership secures its first customer, a large US multinational investment management firm.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a provider of experience management solutions purpose-built for Microsoft Teams, today announced a partnership with leading managed services provider Yorktel. The collaboration will bring Vantage DX to customers through Yorktel's Modern Workplace as a Service (MWaaS) offering. Vantage DX is the Microsoft-recommended software that proactively detects problems before they impact Microsoft Teams users, providing tools to resolve these problems faster and optimize the Teams user experience.

A Microsoft Operator Connect partner headquartered in the United States, Yorktel is a leading provider of collaboration and managed service solutions for enterprise, public sector, education and healthcare customers worldwide. Committed to addressing hybrid workplace challenges, Yorktel has chosen Vantage DX for its MWaaS offering, to proactively manage the Microsoft Teams performance and user experience for its customers, maximizing uptime and productivity.

The partnership has already yielded a sales deal with a large North American multinational investment management firm with more than 40 locations globally to manage the Teams user experience for 5,000 employees in the US and Canada. This project also supported a major Federal Department requiring strict security provisions. With Microsoft Teams a mission-critical part of Yorktel's offering, they expect to integrate Vantage DX into all new deployments.

"Our customers are increasingly embracing hybrid work models and heavily relying on Microsoft Teams for their business operations," said Jeremy Short, Chief Technology Officer for Yorktel. "Combining Vantage DX with our proprietary AI Ops platform within our managed service offering ensures a seamless Microsoft Teams experience for our customers, free from issues such as poor video and audio quality. Vantage DX's proactive monitoring and management of the Microsoft Teams user experience play a crucial role in guaranteeing client satisfaction. Notably, more than 70% of poor-quality voice calls go unreported, underscoring the significance of our proactive approach in addressing unreported user experience issues and remedying them early in the issue lifecycle. This dedication to proactive management sets a new standard in Managed Services, reinforcing Yorktel's commitment to delivering exceptional user experiences."

Jim Clark, Interim CEO and CFO of Martello expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: "I'm pleased that Martello has partnered with Yorktel, a leading Microsoft partner and that we've already closed our first customer together. Enterprises demand top-notch, frictionless performance from Microsoft Teams to maintain employee productivity and provide responsive customer experiences. However, with numerous factors influencing Microsoft Teams performance within the IT infrastructure, ensuring a frictionless user experience can be challenging for managed service providers. Vantage DX streamlines the process, making it simple and cost-effective for providers like Yorktel to proactively manage the Microsoft Teams user experience."

Microsoft Teams experience management has become a pressing concern for enterprises and managed service providers. The recent State of Microsoft 365 Performance Management report produced by research firm EMA exposed an important blind spot for enterprise IT teams. While 81% of Teams users cited Teams performance issues such as poor video or audio quality as having a high or significant impact on their productivity, only 7% of IT teams said they had an accurate view of how Microsoft Teams is performing for users. Vantage DX closes this visibility gap for enterprises and managed service providers.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides monitoring solutions to optimize the Microsoft Modern Workplace. The Company's products provide actionable insight on the performance and user experience of cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include Vantage DX, which provides Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams end user experience monitoring and optimization. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

About Yorktel

Yorktel is a Global Managed Collaboration Services Provider that enables customers to maximize productivity, minimize costs, and elevate the user experience. For nearly four decades, Yorktel has helped fortune 100 enterprises and top government agencies manage, consolidate, and secure their entire collaboration estate, made up of the three legacy industries – AV, IT, and Voice/Telephony.

Let's reimagine collaboration, together. Learn more at https://www.yorktel.com

