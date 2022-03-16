Martello Doubles Users in Vantage DX Trials to One Million and Secures FedDev Ontario Funding

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring ("DEM") solutions that optimize the modern workplace, today announced that its Vantage DX trial pipeline has doubled to more than one million users in just two months. The Company has also enhanced product development capacity with a $2.5 million investment from the Government of Canada.

Demand for Vantage DX continues to grow as the Company nears the end of its 2022 fiscal year. The number of users engaged in a trial of Vantage DX has doubled, from more than 500,000 in January 2022 to over 1,000,000 today. The organizations engaging in the pre and post sales trials are in various stages from preparation to active deployment and include new prospects and existing customers seeking to upgrade to Vantage DX. Vantage DX delivers stellar Microsoft Teams and telephony user experiences in complex hybrid work models.

After launching in the Fall of 2021, Vantage DX now has a growing number of customers under paid subscription. Vitrolife, a medical device company based in Sweden, has seen an immediate return on their investment in Vantage DX: "Vantage DX has already saved our IT team hours of time troubleshooting network issues which are causing problems for Microsoft Teams users", said Stephan Pindstrup, Global IT Operations Specialist for Vitrolife. "Before Vantage DX, we were responding to these problems with a blindfold on, whereas today we can quickly identify and resolve them with real data rather than guesswork. Vantage DX has empowered our IT team to provide cost savings and strategic value to the organization, including implementing a Microsoft Teams service level agreement (SLA) that we are confident we can meet or exceed, regardless of whether the user is working remotely or in the office."

In an announcement on March 14, 2022, the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), announced an investment of $2.5 million through the Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF) for Martello to expand its software development capacity, create more than 25 jobs and lay the foundation for future growth.

"With a growing sales and trial pipeline supporting modern workplace optimization, we are well positioned for growth with the investment from FedDev Ontario", said John Proctor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Martello. "Our team is working hard to capture this market demand by increasing our trial velocity and adding new features that address the evolving needs of enterprises using Microsoft Teams, a market of more than 270 million users worldwide. This is the second time in 7 years that Martello has benefited from a FedDev Ontario investment, scaling operations and bringing more skilled Canadian talent into the Company."

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company's products provide monitoring and analytics on the performance and user experience of critical cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include Vantage DX, which provides Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams end user experience monitoring and analytics. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com.

