Martello Delivers Industry's First Proactive Monitoring for Microsoft Teams Phone

IT Teams can now find and troubleshoot problems before they impact users with end-to-end Teams Phone user experience management.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a provider of experience management solutions for enterprise collaboration announced today it is first to market with proactive monitoring for Teams Phone. This is a key enhancement to its flagship product Vantage DX, which helps IT teams in enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs), get ahead of Microsoft Teams issues.

Vantage DX 3.20 (CNW Group/Martello Technologies Group Inc.)

Vantage DX gives IT teams and MSPs new synthetic testing capabilities that place calls to public switched telephone network (PSTN) phone numbers 7x24, to identify connection and call quality issues before users are affected. The new functionality extends Vantage DX's synthetic testing to all Microsoft Teams core and premium services: Teams collaboration, Teams Rooms and now Teams Phone.

"Enterprises need a frictionless Teams experience, especially with premium services like Teams Phone. The technical complexity of Teams Phone can make that hard for IT groups and MSPs to deliver," said Randah McKinnie, Vice President Product at Martello. "Vantage DX simplifies and makes troubleshooting highly efficient with proactive monitoring and end-to-end visibility."

Part of what makes Teams Phone technically complex is there are many third-party solution components such as SIP trunks and the SBC that converts IP traffic to session initiation protocol (SIP) so it can cross the PSTN, creating more opportunities for degradation and failures to occur.

Vantage DX addresses this in two ways. First, synthetic testing identifies issues proactively, evaluating call quality between Teams Phone and recipient numbers in the PSTN. Second, it provides end-to-end visibility, including session border controller (SBC) and Microsoft call quality data. That makes it possible for troubleshooting teams to pinpoint the root causes of issues in minutes instead of hours.

Visibility, comprehensive monitoring and proactive alerts are all reasons Microsoft MVP and former CIO Brien Posey has given Vantage DX a score of 4.9 out of 5 in a Vantage DX product review released today.

"The biggest thing that makes Vantage DX so worthwhile is that it allows IT and MSP teams to be proactive, efficient and effective," according to Posey. "It provides detailed insights into the user experience to pinpoint the cause of issues and fix them before they become disruptive."

Proactive monitoring for Teams Phone is available as part of Vantage DX on February 13, 2025.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides experience management solutions for enterprise collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams and Mitel unified communications. The Company's Vantage DX solution enables IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver a frictionless Microsoft Teams user experience. With Vantage DX, they can move from reactive to proactive support by detecting potential performance issues before they impact users, and speeding resolution time from days to minutes. This leads to increased productivity, realizes efficiencies, and allows businesses to harness the full value of Microsoft Teams. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at www.martellotech.com

