Martello Announces CEO and Board Appointments

Interim CEO Jim Clark appointed to CEO and Director; Microsoft executive Alec Saunders joins Board of Directors.

OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a provider of software that optimizes the Microsoft Modern Workplace for enterprise customers, is pleased to announce the appointments of Jim Clark as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Director and software industry executive Alec Saunders to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"). Both appointments are effective April 1, 2024.

"I'm delighted to see Jim move into the role of CEO and Alec's appointment to our Board", said Terry Matthews, Chairman of Martello. "Jim's exemplary leadership as Interim CEO has fueled operational enhancements, propelling our trajectory towards revenue growth. I have full confidence in his ability to uphold our commitment to the Martello strategic vision and operational excellence in the CEO role. In addition, I look forward to the contribution that Alec will make to the Company, with his rich background in partner strategy and development within the Microsoft ecosystem, coupled with his entrepreneurial experience. Alec will undoubtedly contribute strategic insights that will help steer us towards success."

Jim Clark joined Martello in May 2022 as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), and in November 2023 assumed the additional role of Interim CEO. As Interim CEO Mr. Clark has optimized Martello's organizational structure and attracted high caliber talent to the Company while overseeing improvements to Martello's sales and demand generation processes, designed to accelerate revenue growth in the future. Mr. Clark brings more than 25 years' experience executing strategies and business plans to increase shareholder value in private and publicly traded organizations. Mr. Clark holds a CPA designation and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University. The Company expects to announce the appointment of a CFO in due course.

"I am honoured to assume the position of CEO and eagerly anticipate accelerating growth with the re-focused Martello team", said Jim Clark. "My foremost objective is driving revenue growth and shareholder value through disciplined execution of our direct and channel sales strategy. Recent enhancements to our organizational structure, coupled with the internal promotion and recruitment of top-tier talent across the organization underscore our commitment to positioning Martello for robust growth as we advance into fiscal 2025."

Mr. Saunders is a software executive and entrepreneur who currently leads partner strategy for sustainability at Microsoft. In his 17-year tenure at Microsoft, he has held progressively senior roles in partner strategy and development for early-stage products, startups and business applications. He has founded three companies and served as VP Ecosystem and Developer Relations at Blackberry.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Martello at such a pivotal time in the Company's growth", said Mr. Saunders. "I look forward to working closely with the Martello team, particularly on partner strategy and development, helping the Company to tap into the trillion-dollar Microsoft partner ecosystem to bring Vantage DX to Microsoft Teams users globally."

All officer and director appointments are subject to TSXV approval.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides monitoring solutions to optimize the Microsoft Modern Workplace. The Company's products provide actionable insight on the performance and user experience of cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include Vantage DX, which provides Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams end user experience monitoring and optimization. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

For further information: CONTACTS: Tracy King, Vice President Communications & Regulatory, [email protected], 613.410.7636; Jim Clark, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected],613.271.5989