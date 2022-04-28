Martello Announces Appointment of Jim Clark as Chief Financial Officer

"I'm excited to add Jim's financial and operational strength to Martello's senior leadership team, a valuable asset to Martello as we seek to create efficiencies in our business and accelerate time to revenue", said John Proctor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Martello. "Jim has a strong track record of evaluating business segments from a profit & loss standpoint and will spearhead initiatives to help us move faster and drive increased shareholder value. I look forward to working closely with Jim to accelerate Martello's growth."

Mr. Clark brings more than 25 years' experience executing strategies and business plans to increase shareholder value in private and publicly traded organizations in multiple industries. Mr. Clark's previous experience includes senior financial roles at CGI, HEXO and Symcor, and he holds a CPA designation and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University. His track record includes leading complex business transformations, mergers and acquisitions and building high performance teams.

"Martello is poised to build market value in an exciting, rapidly growing new segment", said Jim Clark. "With some very impressive partnerships already in place including world leaders Microsoft and Orange Business Services, now is a fantastic opportunity for Martello to take a dominant position in optimizing the modern workplace. Backed by a board of directors with tremendous experience growing technology businesses, I am looking forward to joining the Martello team and helping to drive operational excellence and shareholder value."

Mr. Clark will be based in Martello's Ottawa, Canada headquarters, working with a global team. Interim CFO Kim Butler will assist with the transition. "I'd like to thank Kim for her support and guidance as Interim CFO over the last several months. We've benefited from her experience and steadfast leadership of the finance team during this period," added Mr. Proctor.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions that optimize the modern workplace. The company's products provide actionable insight on the performance and user experience of cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include Vantage DX, which provides Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams end user experience monitoring and optimization. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

