Martello Announces $2M Non-Brokered Private Placement and Amendment to Credit Agreement

Initiatives supported by insiders strengthen the Company's balance sheet to capitalize on its Vantage DX market opportunity, amid growing demand for Microsoft Teams monitoring solutions.



OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring ("DEM") solutions, today announced its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately CDN$2,000,000 (the "Private Placement") in conjunction with an amendment (the "Amendment") to the Credit Agreement (as defined below). The Private Placement will be subscribed entirely by certain directors, officers, and insiders of the Company, with a first tranche expected to close in November and a second tranche by January 31, 2022.

Martello's market opportunity in Microsoft Teams DEM continues to strengthen in line with global hybrid workplace trends, and demand grows for its Vantage DX platform, launched in September 2021. As Martello focuses on driving sales of Vantage DX, the Company has taken steps to strengthen its balance sheet and negotiate more flexible terms with key lender Vistara Growth. These initiatives are intended to provide Martello with the time and resources to capitalize on both its Vantage DX market opportunity and its participation in the Microsoft Global Solutions Alliance program, to achieve a higher revenue growth trajectory for Microsoft DEM solutions.

Credit Agreement Amendment

Martello Technologies Corporation and Vistara Growth ("Vistara") entered into a credit agreement on April 27, 2020 (the "Credit Agreement") for a non–revolving term loan in the principal amount of US$8,000,000 (the "Loan"). On November 10, 2021, Martello and Vistara entered into an Amendment to this agreement.

The Amendment provides Martello with more flexible prepayment terms, adjusts certain covenants to be growth-oriented, terminates the 12,777,273 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") previously issued to Vistara, and sets out the conditions of the Private Placement.

Pursuant to the terms of the Amendment, Vistara will surrender the previously issued Warrants for cancellation and, in consideration thereof, Martello shall pay to Vistara US $400,000. This reduces the number of outstanding warrants for Martello.

In addition, subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), Martello will issue Vistara 837,110 common shares of Martello (the "Common Shares") at a deemed price of CDN$0.119 per Common Share, consistent with the price of the Private Placement.

Martello may, pursuant to the Amendment, make partial prepayments of the outstanding Loan at the Company's option, so long as the outstanding principal amount exceeds US$5 million. Previously, the loan was only prepayable in full.

In addition, the Amendment requires that Martello will complete the Private Placement.

Concurrent with the Amendment, Martello has also made certain immaterial amendments to its credit facility with National Bank of Canada.

Private Placement

The Private Placement will be completed in two tranches. The first tranche (the "First Tranche") for a minimum of CDN$1,000,000 is required to be completed on or before November 30, 2021 pursuant to the Amendment. Martello intends to complete the First Tranche at a price of CDN$0.119 per Common Share, which is equal to the undiscounted volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSXV for the five consecutive trading days prior to today's date. Pursuant to the First Tranche, Martello will issue up to 8,403,362 Common Shares.

The second tranche (the "Second Tranche") is for a minimum of CDN$2,000,000 less the amount of the First Tranche and is required to be completed on or before January 31, 2022, pursuant to the Amendment. The Second Tranche will be completed at a price per Common Share equal to the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSXV for the five consecutive trading days ending on the trading date immediately prior to the announcement of the Second Tranche. HO Industries SAS, previously the majority shareholder of GSX, has a pre-emptive right to maintain its pro rata ownership in the Company in connection with the Private Placement.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement are expected to be used by the Company to pursue sales activities and product features and enhancements, as well as for general working capital purposes. The First Tranche is expected to close on or about November 16, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the listing of the Common Shares on the TSXV.

The Private Placement constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policies 4.1 and Section 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61–101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61–101") because insiders (and associated entities of certain insiders) of the Company, including Terence Matthews, through Wesley Clover International Corporation, and Colley Clarke intend to participate in the Private Placement and are expected to acquire 8,403,292 Common Shares in connection with the First Tranche. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61–101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61–101 in respect of the Private Placement as the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the insider's participation in the First Tranche is below 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined in accordance with MI 61-101). A news release is being disseminated in connection with the insider participation in the First Tranche less than 21 days in advance of closing of the First Tranche as the Company did not have prior confirmation of the Private Placement or the insider participation at that time.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company's products provide monitoring and analytics on the performance and user experience of critical cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include Microsoft 365 end user experience monitoring, unified communications performance analytics, and IT service analytics. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

Tracy King, Vice President of Marketing, [email protected], 613.410.7636; John Proctor, President & CEO, [email protected], 613.271.5989

