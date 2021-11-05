Marshall Myles Appointed as President of Switch Health

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Switch Health today announced the appointment of Marshall Myles, the former President and CEO of Roots Canada, to the position of President. Marshall's three decades of experience and outstanding leadership will help brand and position Switch Health for long-term growth as it continues to re-tool how Canadians receive health care through next generation diagnostics and patient-focused digital solutions.

"We are thrilled that Marshall will be joining our leadership team as our new President, while continuing to sit on our Board of Directors," said Dilian Stoyanov, Chief Executive Officer at Switch Health. "Marshall is a remarkably talented and a proficient global business leader who understands our business, how to build on our accomplishments to date, and position us for the future as we continue to transform how healthcare is delivered in Canada."

"I'm honoured to join such an innovative, energetic, and diverse team, and very much look forward to building on Switch Health's incredible success to date," said Marshall Myles, President of Switch Health. "As our country recovers from the pandemic, we have an opportunity to do things differently, and that means continuing to position Switch Health as the Canadian leader in decentralized diagnostics post-pandemic."

Marshall Myles began his career with Roots Canada where he was instrumental in developing the company into a leading international brand and one of Canada's most successful and recognized companies. He recently occupied the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Skyservice Investments, as well as CEO at Skyservice Business Aviation. There he brought his global business and service excellence expertise to the aviation industry, specifically in airline management, development, and management of fixed base operations.

About Switch Health

Switch Health Holdings Inc. (Switch Health) is an industry leader that is transforming how healthcare is delivered in Canada through cutting edge decentralized next generation diagnostics and patient-focused digital solutions. Switch Health has developed an end-to-end, innovative, and accessible testing-solution in Canada's fight against COVID-19, with its at-home and mobile collection kit to test Canadians safely, rapidly, and reliably for COVID-19. Switch Health offers its gold standard of rapid and PCR testing in over 200 languages from the comfort peoples' homes or workplaces, with the guidance of trusted healthcare professionals and the delivery of results through some of Canada's top laboratories.

SOURCE Switch Health Inc.

For further information: Media Contact, Jordan Paquet, Vice President, Public Affairs, Switch Health, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.switchhealth.ca/

