Mars Petcare Canada Announces Voluntary Limited Recall of WHISKAS® Dry Cat Food Products

BOLTON, Ontario, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today, out of an abundance of caution Mars Petcare Canada announced a voluntary limited recall of WHISKAS® Dry Cat Food products because they were made with raw ingredients that were outside of stringent internal quality specifications. At Mars Petcare, product quality and food safety for pets is the top priority.

The affected products are listed below with the associated "Best By" dates. Consumers who have purchased affected product with the "Best By" dates below should discard the food and discontinue feeding it.

No other WHISKAS® products or Mars Petcare products are affected or being recalled and Mars Petcare has not received any consumer complaints related to this issue.

Affected product was distributed to retail customers throughout Canada. Mars Petcare is working with all distributors and retailers to ensure that the affected products are no longer sold and are removed from inventory.

Recalled WHISKAS® Dry Cat Food Products

The affected product and associated "Best By" dates shown below are included in this voluntary recall.

Product Description Best By Date UPC WHISKAS MEATY SELECTION Dry Cat Food With Real Chicken 12X670G 6/13/2022 - 7/19/2022 0 58496 43320 8 WHISKAS MEATY SELECTIONS Dry Cat Food With Real Chicken, 2kg Bag 6/23/2022-8/12/2022 0 58496 70322 6 WHISKAS MEATY SELECTIONS Dry Cat Food With Real Chicken, 4kg Bag 7/17/2022-8/12/2022 0 58496 70124 6 WHISKAS MEATY SELECTIONS Dry Cat Food with Real Chicken, 9.1kg Bag 6/16/2022-8/17/2022 0 58496 70329 5 WHISKAS MEATY SELECTIONS Dry Cat Food with Real Chicken 11.6kg Bag 6/24/2022-7/22/2022 0 58496 44481 5 WHISKAS Dry Cat Food Beef Selections Natural Beef Flavour, 2 kg, Bag 6/25/2022-8/6/2022 0 58496 43351 2 WHISKAS Dry Cat Food - Beef Flavour, 9.1kg Bag 8/13/2022 0 58496 43353 6 WHISKAS SEAFOOD SELECTIONS Dry Cat Food With Real Salmon, 2kg Bag 6/25/2022-8/18/2022 0 58496 70332 5 WHISKAS SEAFOOD SELECTIONS Dry Cat Food With Real Salmon, 4kg Bag 8/9/2022-8/10/2022 0 58496 02681 3 WHISKAS Dry Cat Food - Indoor With Real Chicken, 3kg Bag 7/19/2022 0 58496 42153 3 WHISKAS Dry Cat Food Indoor With Real Chicken, 1.5 kg, Bag 6/23/2022-7/19/2022 0 58496 23285 6 WHISKAS Dry Cat Food With Real Tuna, 9.1 kg Bag 6/25/2022-8/7/2022 0 58496 43469 4 WHISKAS Dry Kitten Food With Real Chicken, 1.5 kg Bag 7/18/2022 0 58496 70310 3 WHISKAS SEAFOOD SELECTIONS Dry Cat Food With Real Salmon, 9.1kg Bag 6/26/2022- 8/13/2022 0 58496 42152 6

Consumers with questions about the recall are encouraged to call our consumer care team at 1-800-667-2424 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. EST weekdays and 9:00 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST on weekends or visit https://www.whiskas.ca/en/update.

About Mars Petcare

At Mars Petcare we have one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Through comprehensive veterinary care, nutrition, breakthrough programs in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing and pet welfare we help pets in more than 130 countries. For decades we've supported research into the incredible science of human-animal interaction at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute where scientists discover important advances in pet health and wellness. Mars Petcare is part of Mars, Incorporated, a global, family-owned business with a focus on becoming Sustainable in a Generation. Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

