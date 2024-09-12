MaRS launches its 2024-2026 RBC Women in Cleantech Accelerator cohort

Ten women entrepreneurs begin a two-year program to scale their cleantech innovations into global market-ready products and services.



TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - MaRS today announced 10 entrepreneurs participating in the next cohort of the RBC Women in Cleantech Accelerator . This intensive two-year program aims to help women-led Canadian ventures scale their breakthrough climate change solutions for global impact, guided by principles of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Despite advancements, the environmental and clean technology sector remains dominated by men, even as the number of jobs held by women has grown faster than that of men.

The RBC Women in Cleantech Accelerator aims to directly address some of the challenges women face in the sector by providing a support system and fostering collaboration, equipping cohort participants with tools to help them succeed. With support from RBC, this two-year program has recruited 10 outstanding women entrepreneurs for its latest cohort.

"As we kick off the third cohort of the RBC Women in Cleantech Accelerator, we're proud to build on the remarkable successes of our previous participants, who have secured multiple funding rounds, obtained significant grants, hired top talent and made substantial progress in product development," says Alison Nankivell, CEO of MaRS Discovery District. "By offering these exceptional entrepreneurs with mentorship, networking opportunities, a supportive community and access to capital, we are not just empowering their individual journeys — we are investing in a more sustainable future for everyone."

"To respond to the complex issues of climate change and biodiversity loss, we need innovative solutions and diversity of thought and perspective," says Thea Silver, Senior Director, Environmental Impact, Sustainability & Impact, RBC. "RBC's support of the RBC Women in Cleantech Accelerator reflects this belief. Congratulations to this year's cohort — we look forward to seeing your ideas in action!"

The accelerator also provides participants with access to investor and mentor networks, along with exclusive opportunities to engage in high-impact events hosted by MaRS and its ecosystem partners.

"We wouldn't have had the success we've had so far without the RBC Women in Cleantech Accelerator program. It has been a big part of helping us connect with investors and the immensely valuable peer network," says Natasha Kostenuk, co-founder and CEO of Ayrton Energy. "My advice to the next cohort is to lean into the group, participate in everything and prioritize the women in cleantech events and meetings to maximize the value the program has to offer."

The new 2024-2026 cohort members include:

Diana Virgovicova, founder and CEO

Xatoms utilizes AI and quantum chemistry to more accurately predict 3D models of photocatalytic structures, aiding in cleaning polluted waters across the globe.

Tatiana Estevez, founder and CEO

Permalution is technology for cloud and fog water collection.

Zaffia Laplante, co-founder and COO

SkyAcres Agrotechnologies has developed a lower energy indoor farming system. Its modified aeroponic hardware can grow 40+ types of organic produce year-round.

Aditi Sitolay, founder and CEO

Synoro Medical Technologies is developing "reprocessing as a service" to enable a shift to low-carbon healthcare.

Vida Gabriel, founder and COO

TerraFixing has developed an adsorption-based direct air capture technology (DAC) technology. The company's solution is designed to work in cold remote locations where competing DAC systems find it difficult to operate.

Christine Gabardo, co-founder and CTO

CERT Systems makes essential chemicals without fossil fuels. Using a proprietary electrochemical process, it converts carbon dioxide emissions into high value chemicals such as ethylene.

Blaine Pearson, co-founder and CEO

Seedark is a technology company building tools to help modernize the seed supply chain.

Sofia Bonilla, founder and CEO

ALT-PRO Advantage, formerly known as HOPE Pet Food, is creating pet food with novel ingredients from insects, algae and fungi.

Annie Dahan, founder

Seacork Studio has developed 100 percent biodegradable acoustic panels from seaweed to replace environmentally degrading ones.

Macarena Cataldo, co-founder and CEO

Viridis Research leverages the power of electro-oxidation, an advanced oxidation technique, to remove organic pollutants from water sources.

About MaRS Discovery District

MaRS Discovery District helps Canadian startups succeed so they can solve our toughest problems in such areas as climate, health and the economy. As North America's largest urban innovation hub and a registered charity, MaRS provides direct support to more than 1,200 ventures, builds communities of innovators within its 1.5-million square feet of lab and office space, and spurs the adoption of new solutions — in Canada and around the world. Learn more about the RBC Women in Cleantech Accelerator and this cohort.

