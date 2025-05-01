MaRS and Toyota Mobility Foundation renew Mobility Unlimited Hub programming, announce call for second cohort applicants

Ten new ventures will join the program as the inaugural MUH cohort continues to advance personal mobility solutions.

TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) in collaboration with MaRS Discovery District is extending and expanding support for the Mobility Unlimited Hub, a program designed to help startups scale groundbreaking active mobility solutions. The Mobility Unlimited Hub, which launched in 2024, is seeking applications from innovative ventures around the world to join a second cohort. Participants gain access to resources, talent and expert guidance that accelerate their path to market. Applications open Thursday, May 1 and close Thursday, June 12, 11:59 p.m. EST. Applicants are encouraged to attend our virtual applicant webinar on May 30 at 10 a.m. EST to learn more about the program.

Driving innovation in active mobility

The Mobility Unlimited Hub accelerates the development and adoption of rehabilitative, assistive and adaptive mobility technologies by fostering collaboration among entrepreneurs, researchers and industry leaders. The program provides pre-growth stage startups with access to industry expertise, funding opportunities and commercialization pathways.

Milestones from the inaugural cohort

The Mobility Unlimited Hub cohort saw tremendous growth and impact in its first year. Participating startups secured funding, launched new products and expanded into global markets.

More than $5 million in funding was secured across the cohort.

in funding was secured across the cohort. Braze Mobility Inc. received two patents, helping the company expand into Europe and scale in the U.S.

received two patents, helping the company expand into and scale in the U.S. Trexo Robotics Inc. enabled children with mobility challenges to gain greater independence as users of the company's tech took more than 100 million steps.

enabled children with mobility challenges to gain greater independence as users of the company's tech took more than 100 million steps. AWL-Electricity showcased its wireless charging solution, the Agile Station, at the Paris Para games in partnership with WHILL France, accelerating its entry into international markets.

showcased its wireless charging solution, the Agile Station, at the Paris Para games in partnership with WHILL France, accelerating its entry into international markets. Axtion Independence Mobility Inc. launched pre-orders in the U.S. for the RAYMEX™ Lift in early 2025 after receiving its establishment registration and device listing from the U.S. FDA.

launched pre-orders in the U.S. for the RAYMEX™ Lift in early 2025 after receiving its establishment registration and device listing from the U.S. FDA. Deaf AI collaborated on a groundbreaking roadway safety project with the Kanata North Business Association and secured other key partnerships and international speaking engagements.

collaborated on a groundbreaking roadway safety project with the Kanata North Business Association and secured other key partnerships and international speaking engagements. Cheelcare is raising $3.5 million , completed a reverse takeover of Departure Bay Capital Corp. and will be publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Call for applications: Personal mobility ventures encouraged to apply

Building on this momentum, the second cohort will connect 10 new startups to the resources and networks needed to bring their innovations to market. Entrepreneurs working on active mobility solutions are encouraged to apply.

"At MaRS, we believe startups are the driving force behind breakthrough innovations that make the world more inclusive. The Mobility Unlimited Hub is a testament to what happens when we invest in bold ideas and technologies with the potential to change lives and reach the people who need them," says Grace Lee Reynolds, CEO, MaRS Discovery District. "With this renewal, we are reinforcing our commitment to helping entrepreneurs scale their solutions and transform mobility on a global scale."

With more than a quarter of Canadians — or more than eight million people aged 15 years and older — living with one or more disabilities, there is an undeniable need for innovative personal mobility solutions. The Mobility Unlimited Hub seeks to support startups developing scalable technologies to effectively tackle these challenges.

"Toyota Mobility Foundation is committed to fostering inclusive mobility solutions that empower people globally," says William Chernicoff, director of global research and innovation for the Toyota Mobility Foundation. "The success of the first cohort has demonstrated the immense potential of this program, and we're excited to welcome a new wave of innovators."

Global vision for inclusive mobility

The Toyota Mobility Foundation envisions building a global network of hubs, each dedicated to addressing mobility challenges unique to different regions, while contributing to a worldwide movement for accessible mobility solutions. The continued expansion of the Mobility Unlimited Hub in Toronto marks a major step toward achieving this goal. If your organization is interested in joining the Toronto community, please reach out to [email protected] .

The Mobility Unlimited Hub's ecosystem operates with the support of a range of organizations, including Access to Success , ClusterBridge , George Brown College , Global Startups , KITE UHN , Linamar iHub, Lynxx , Ontario Home Health , Samaritan Partners , Sheridan College , Schulich Startups , Sixty Degree Capital , Toronto Global , University of Toronto and Woven Capital . Guided by the principle "Nothing about us without us," the program ensures that mobility solutions are co-developed with input from the groups and individuals this technology is designed to serve.

Visit the Mobility Unlimited Hub web page for more information about the program, including instructions on how to submit applications for the second cohort.

About MaRS Discovery District

MaRS Discovery District is a charitable organization and North America's largest urban innovation hub dedicated to helping Canadian technology companies succeed. With a focus on climate, health sciences and other emerging technologies, MaRS supports startups tackling some of the world's most pressing issues.

MaRS spans more than 1.5 million square feet of cutting-edge office, lab, meeting and event space in downtown Toronto. MaRS has helped ventures generate $11.5 billion in cumulative revenue, raise $19 billion in funding, and create and maintain more than 33,000 jobs. The MaRS platform also includes MaRS IAF, one of Canada's top seed-stage venture funds. Through its world-class facilities, strategic programs and partnerships, MaRS accelerates the adoption of groundbreaking Canadian technology and bolsters a globally competitive innovation ecosystem.

About Toyota Mobility Foundation

The Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) was established in August 2014 by the Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) to support the development of a more mobile society in which everyone can move freely. The Foundation underscores TMC's on-going commitment to continuous improvement and respect for people. It utilizes Toyota's expertise and technologies to support strong mobility systems while eliminating disparities in mobility. TMF works in partnership with universities, governments, non-profits, research institutions and other organizations, creating programs that are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to address mobility issues around the world.

