MaRS Impact Health returns May 3 & 4, 2023

The 14th annual health event draws nearly 500 healthcare leaders and innovators to the MaRS Centre – industry experts, investors, innovators, and media across digital health, medical devices and biotech – to commercialize new breakthroughs, empower healthcare workers and improve patient outcomes.

MaRS Impact Health is presented in partnership with AstraZeneca, CAI, District3 Innovation, FACIT, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, JLABS, Life Sciences Ontario, Lumira Ventures, MaRS IAF, Medical Innovation Xchange, Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator, Novartis, Ontario Bioscience Innovation Organization, Ontario Brain Institute, Synapse Life Science Consortium, Toronto Innovation Acceleration Partners and Velocity.

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, MaRS announced the program and partners for its annual health innovation event, MaRS Impact Health. The two-day conference features keynotes, panels and pitches from some of the top leaders in healthcare.

"MaRS Impact Health is a two-day showcase of some of Canada's early-stage health innovation that brings together our ecosystem, content and curated networks to advance health innovators and commercialize their technologies," says Amol Deshpande, senior director, health sciences at MaRS. "International investors and industry leaders are taking note of Canada's wide ranging expertise in health science. It's a critical time to highlight our leadership in key areas such as artificial intelligence, cell and gene therapies and medical devices."

MaRS Impact Health will take place on May 3 and 4, 2023, at the MaRS Centre in downtown Toronto. It will bring together nearly 100 health experts to the stage, including Jessica Chutter, vice chair and chair of biotechnology investment banking at Morgan Stanley; Brigitte Nolet, CEO of Roche Canada Pharma and Camella Wilson, vice president at Northpond Ventures, to share their vision for building Canada's health innovation ecosystem.

"Canada is home to a thriving biopharmaceutical sector, including one of the world's most educated and diverse talent pools and a great network of world-class universities, hospitals and research centres across the country," says Kiersten Combs, President of AstraZeneca Canada. "As one of Canada's leading biopharmaceutical companies, AstraZeneca is proud to be a sponsor of MaRS Impact Health – helping to tackle key health care challenges by bringing together leaders in health sciences to spotlight and advance great health innovation in Canada"

MaRS Impact Health's programming falls into three tracks:

Biotech and Life Sciences: Research, methodologies and technologies accelerating the discovery and development of novel and effective therapeutics in areas of unmet needs.

Research, methodologies and technologies accelerating the discovery and development of novel and effective therapeutics in areas of unmet needs. Digital Health: Groundbreaking technologies and platforms helping health care professionals provide remote care, monitor patients, make better-informed decisions, as well as provide safer and more effective treatments.

Groundbreaking technologies and platforms helping health care professionals provide remote care, monitor patients, make better-informed decisions, as well as provide safer and more effective treatments. Medical Devices: From implants to machines, instruments and so much more, we explore the innovative devices improving accuracy in diagnostics, monitoring and treatment.

Tickets are $500 until April 30 and include:

Insights from nearly 100 extraordinary speakers – world-leading scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts from leading organizations such as AstraZeneca, Moderna, Morgan Stanley, Roche Canada Pharma, the Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence, UHN, Deloitte Canada and many more.

– world-leading scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts from leading organizations such as AstraZeneca, Moderna, Morgan Stanley, Roche Canada Pharma, the Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence, UHN, and many more. More than 15 keynote, fireside and panel discussions as well as tech trend presentations during the 2-day program – the latest innovation in healthcare, biotech, life sciences, digital health and medical devices.

– the latest innovation in healthcare, biotech, life sciences, digital health and medical devices. Curated matchmaking between startups, investors and corporate partners.

Access to hundreds of health innovation experts –– entrepreneurs, investors, policy makers, clinicians, industry professionals, media and more — all uniquely positioned to help ventures of all stages bring their innovations to the market.

Startup pitch sessions and showcases from more than 75 ventures.

A closing night reception celebrating the achievements of innovators targeting women's health and an opportunity to connect and mingle with fellow attendees and speakers.

MaRS Impact Health attracts nearly 500 health innovation leaders each day. Last year, more than 14 countries and more than 400 organizations were represented.

About MaRS Impact Health

MaRS Impact Health features the most promising companies and discoveries solving today's biggest health challenges. Meet the brilliant minds improving healthcare on a global scale: entrepreneurs, investors, academics, clinicians and policymakers.

Learn more and register for MaRS Impact Health 2023 at https://impacthealth.marsdd.com

SOURCE MaRs Discovery District

For further information: [email protected]