MaRS Impact Health is presented in partnership with Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API), bioMerieux, Canadian Cancer Society, DIGITAL, District 3 Innovation, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, MIDI Medical Product Development, Mintz, Novo Nordisk, Ontario Brain Institute (OBI), OBIO, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR), Radical Point Medical, SteriLabs, Toronto Innovation Acceleration Partners (TIAP), University of Toronto Co-op, UHN, UHN KITE, Ultima Genomics and Velocity.

TORONTO, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - MaRS is proud to announce the speakers and partners coming together for its annual health innovation summit, MaRS Impact Health (May 7 & 8, 2025). The two-day conference will bring more than 1,000 attendees to MaRS in Toronto across two days for programming that advances healthcare across biotech, digital health and device industries.

MaRS Impact Health 2025: Canada's premier health innovation conference returns May 7 & 8 (CNW Group/MaRS Discovery District)

"After nearly two decades, MaRS Impact Health remains one of Canada's largest showcases of early-stage health innovation with hundreds of influential attendees from the lab to the C-suite," says Louise Pichette, director, health sciences at MaRS. "The two-day event shines a light on health breakthroughs and what it takes to realize health innovation in Canada and around the world via thought-provoking conversations and presentations. It's a critical time for Canada to show leadership in key areas such as women's health, metabolic therapies and neuroscience."

MaRS Impact Health will take place on May 7 and 8, 2025, at the MaRS Centre in downtown Toronto. Participating health health experts include Daniel Drucker, endocrinologist, University of Toronto and Lunenfeld Tanenbaum Research Institute, Mount Sinai Hospital; Francois Ravenelle, former president and CEO of Inversago; Nicole Look Hong, co-inventor, MOLLI; Steve Tregay, managing general partner, Mission BioCapital; Jamie Stiff, managing director, Genesys Capital Management; Andrew MacIsaac, CEO, Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API); Ambreen Sayani, scientist, Women's College Hospital; Ivan Semeniuk, science reporter, The Globe and Mail; Soraya Darabi, founder and general partner, TMV; Trevor Pugh, senior scientist, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research; Eileen deVilla, Toronto's former medical officer and many more.

MaRS Impact Health's programming falls into three tracks:

Biotech and Life Sciences: Research, methodologies and technologies accelerating the discovery and development of novel and effective therapeutics in areas of unmet needs.

Digital Health: Groundbreaking technologies and platforms helping health care professionals provide remote care, monitor patients, make better-informed decisions, as well as provide safer and more effective treatments.

Medical Devices: From implants to machines, instruments and so much more, we explore innovative devices improving accuracy in diagnostics, monitoring and treatment.

Tickets are $539 until April 22 and include:

Insights from nearly 100 extraordinary speakers – world-leading scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts from leading organizations such as Genesys Capital, the Canadian Cancer Society, UHN, OICR and more.

More than 15 keynote, fireside and panel discussions as well as tech trend presentations during the 2-day program – the latest innovation in healthcare, biotech, life sciences, digital health and medical devices.

Curated matchmaking between startups, investors and corporate partners.

Access to hundreds of health innovation experts –– entrepreneurs, investors, policy makers, clinicians, industry professionals, media and more — all uniquely positioned to help ventures of all stages bring their innovations to the market.

Startup pitch sessions and showcases from health ventures from across Canada .

. A closing night reception celebrating the achievements of innovators, startup pitch awards and an opportunity to connect and mingle with fellow attendees and speakers.

MaRS Impact Health would not be possible without the support of its partners and sponsors. The 2025 partners are: Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API), bioMerieux, Canadian Cancer Society, DIGITAL, District 3 Innovation, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, MIDI Medical Product Development, Mintz, Novo Nordisk, Ontario Brain Institute (OBI), OBIO, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR), Radical Point Medical, SteriLabs, Toronto Innovation Acceleration Partners (TIAP), University of Toronto Co-op, UHN, UHN KITE, Ultima Genomics and Velocity.

About MaRS Impact Health: MaRS Impact Health features the most promising companies and discoveries solving today's biggest health challenges. Meet the brilliant minds improving healthcare on a global scale: entrepreneurs, investors, academics, clinicians and policymakers.

About MaRS

MaRS Discovery District is a charitable organization and North America's largest urban innovation hub, dedicated to helping Canadian technology companies succeed. With a focus on climate, health sciences and other emerging technologies, MaRS supports startups tackling some of the world's most pressing issues.

MaRS spans more than 1.5 million square feet of cutting-edge office, lab, meeting and event space in downtown Toronto across two locations — the MaRS Centre and MaRS Waterfront. Since 2010, MaRS has helped ventures generate $11.5 billion in cumulative revenue, raise $19 billion in funding, and create and maintain more than 33,000 jobs. The MaRS platform also includes MaRS IAF, one of Canada's top seed-stage venture funds. Through its world-class facilities, strategic programs and partnerships, MaRS accelerates the adoption of groundbreaking Canadian technology and bolsters a globally competitive innovation ecosystem.

SOURCE MaRS Discovery District