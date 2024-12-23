MaRS Discovery District Names Grace Lee Reynolds as Interim CEO

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of MaRS Discovery District today announced the appointment of Grace Lee Reynolds as Interim CEO, effective February 5, 2025. Alison Nankivell will continue to serve as MaRS CEO until that date, ensuring a smooth and seamless transition. Grace, a seasoned leader with a proven track record in building and scaling impactful organizations, will guide MaRS as it continues its mission to accelerate innovation, foster entrepreneurship, and strengthen collaboration within the innovation ecosystem.

Grace Lee Reynolds, Head of Development and Programming, MaRS Discovery District (CNW Group/MaRS Discovery District)

Grace will assume the role following Alison's departure.

"Grace Lee Reynolds brings exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the MaRS ecosystem to this role," said Annette Verschuren, Chair, Board of Directors, MaRS Discovery District. "Her experience and commitment to innovation make her the ideal choice to guide MaRS during this transition."

Grace has been an integral part of MaRS for ten years, initially serving as CFO of MaRS Discovery District and President of MaRS Discovery Enterprises. In these roles, she played a pivotal role in transforming MaRS into a globally recognized innovation hub. As Head of Development and Programming, her extensive experience includes senior leadership roles in operations, strategic initiatives, and partnerships, positioning her to seamlessly lead MaRS through this transitional period.

"I am honoured to step into the role of Interim CEO and support MaRS through this next phase," said Grace Lee Reynolds, Head of Development and Programming at MaRS. "I feel incredibly positive about MaRS' future. Thanks to the clear strategy, strong foundational, united team, and a commitment to financial sustainability, we are well-positioned to drive meaningful progress in advancing innovation and entrepreneurship. I look forward to working closely with our partners and stakeholders to continue creating lasting impact for Canada's innovation economy."

About MaRS

MaRS Discovery District (@MaRSDD) MaRS helps Canadian startups succeed so they can solve our toughest problems in areas like climate, health and the economy. As North America's largest urban innovation hub and a registered charity, MaRS provides direct support for more than 1,200 ventures, builds communities of innovators and spurs the adoption of new solutions — in Canada and around the world.

SOURCE MaRS Discovery District

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact: Wendy Bairos, Director of Communications, MaRS Discovery District, Email: [email protected], Phone: 416-831-9820