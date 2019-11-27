Marriott International Hotels Across Canada Rally to Support Children's Miracle Network Hospital Patients and Their Families with a Special Holiday Experience

'Hotel Stays for the Holidays' Sees Hotels Across Canada Open Their Doors for Holiday Hospitality to Families Across Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Underscoring the wellbeing of children, Marriott International hotels across Canada are opening their doors to provide over 26 Children's Miracle Network (CMN) hospital patients and their families a holiday experience to remember, with complimentary overnight stays, special holiday themed meals, and a visit from Santa – as a way to give children a memorable family experience and a break from illness.

Marriott International's 'Hotel Stays for the Holidays' initiative will run between December 1st and December 8th, with the following hotels hosting families for a holiday experience:

Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre JW Marriott Parq Vancouver The DOUGLAS, An Autograph Collection Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe Calgary Marriott Downtown Delta Toronto Sheraton Gateway Hotel Courtyard Toronto Downtown Sheraton Centre Toronto St. Regis Toronto The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto Toronto Marriott City Centre Westin Harbour Castle Marriott Ottawa Marriott Downtown, CF Toronto Eaton Centre Sheraton Montreal Airport Toronto Airport Marriott Le Sheraton Centre Montreal Delta Montreal W Montreal Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Westin Ottawa Delta Ottawa Sheraton Ottawa



Montreal Airport Marriott In-Terminal

"Our associates work all year long to support CMN hospital patients through many initiatives including fundraising and in-kind hotel rooms, to make a difference in the lives of children and families across the country," said Don Cleary, President of Marriott International in Canada. "This national initiative is just one example of our continued commitment to CMN, by our Business Councils and associates here in Canada, and around the world."

Marriott International Business Councils are made up of General Managers and associates across all Marriott International hotel brands and business functions in Canada. Banding together, they work on common challenges that they can collectively address for a stronger community impact.

"I am delighted to be the Chair of the Toronto Area Business Council team, hosting 10 outpatient families across our hotels," said Catherine Velie, General Manager of Delta Toronto, in her capacity as Chair of the Marriott International Toronto Business Council. "It's an inspiring event on so many levels. The Hotel Stays for the Holidays event helps build and strengthen a community of people who support our local hospitals. Everyone can do a little something to help, something as simple as coming in and purchasing a cookie from our 'milk and cookies initiative'. And, all the funds we raise are kept local, helping Toronto area kids and their families meet health challenges."

"As an extremely valued partner of Children's Miracle Network in Canada since 1983, Marriott International Inc. has generously donated to ensure thousands of Canadian children have a better, brighter future," said Mark Hierlihy, President and CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations, the non-profit which runs Children's Miracle Network in Canada. "With every dollar raised, Marriott is making a personal impact in the lives of Canadian children and helping us achieve our ultimate vision – if we change the health of children, we will change the health of Canada."

You can help support CMN hospitals across Canada. During the month of December, many Marriott International Hotels across the country will be selling cookies with all profits being donated to support pediatric hospitals and wards across Canada.

Marriott International believes in making the communities where we operate better places to live, work, and visit. As a part of Marriott's sustainability and social impact platform Serve 360, we mobilize our guests and associates to provide support for the wellbeing of children through the Children's Miracle Network. Since 1983 Marriott International has raised over $130 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals across Canada and the US. Marriott International holds the honourable distinction of being Children's Miracle Network Hospitals' longest standing corporate partner. Its associates and guests raise these funds through golf tournaments, galas, hotel campaigns, and conducting unique fundraising events at individual properties.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,200 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 134 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Children Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, and learn about your member hospital, at www.cmnhospitals.org.

