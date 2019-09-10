Married Couple Anthony and James Win Season 7 of CTV's THE AMAZING RACE CANADA

"We're sharing this stage with all of those people who helped us along the way – our communities, our elders, our family members – and we wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them," said Anthony and James to host Jon Montgomery upon arriving at the final Pit Stop of the season. "Throughout the Race, we met beautiful people and there are many friendships that we formed which will last a lifetime…we got to experience this beautiful land that we call our home."

On tonight's Season 7 finale, the final 3 teams raced to Muskoka, Ont., where they played a life-sized cottage trivia game, hosted by Jon Montgomery. Standing on a giant map of Canada and using two large foam dice to roll a number between 1 and 10, teams had to answer trivia questions directly related to the previous 10 legs of the Race – until they have answered a question from each leg. To make things even more difficult, teams that landed on a Roadblock, Detour, or Route Marker had to answer an additional question and wait a turn before rolling again.



Next, teams headed to Clevlands House, Minnet on Lake Rosseau, where one teammate was strapped to a hydro-powered Flyboard and had to master the extreme sport of hydroflying and successfully throw a bean bag into a target in the water – all while maintaining a minimum height of 15 feet above water and without falling. Then, teams made their way by boat to Rosseau Lake College, where they built an eight-foot tall Muskoka chair, without instructions, using only a miniature version as a reference. Racers then searched throughout Muskoka's theme park, Santa's Village in Bracebridge, for one of three elves carrying a candy cane with THE AMAZING RACE CANADA flag colours, and then had to deliver it to Santa Claus himself. Teams then visited Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery, home of Johnston Cranberries in Bala, where they were challenged to carry a series of different pipes across a cranberry marsh and assemble the pipes into a working irrigation system.

Teams then made their final sprint to Camp Mini-Yo-We in Port Sydney to meet host Jon Montgomery at the finish line. Married Couple Anthony and James, from Edmonton, were first to arrive at the mat – winning the grand prize of two All-New 2019 Chevrolet Blazers, a once in a lifetime trip for two around the world, a $250,000 cash prize, and the coveted Season 7 title of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA Champions. Teammates Sarah and Sam, from Toronto, arrived second to the mat, followed by sisters Lauren and Joanne, from Regina, who came in third.

To view full release, Click Here.



SOURCE CTV

For further information: Matthew Almeida, CTV Networks, 416.384.2629 or matthew.almeida@bellmedia.ca; Christy Sullivan, CTV Networks, 416.384.3624 or christy.sullivan@bellmedia.ca