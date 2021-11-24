" This accelerated $30 million commitment will build on Marquis' state-of-the-art book manufacturing digital and offset platforms. It will create an environment-friendly and efficient work environment for our employees and will unleash more capacity for our customers ," proudly states Serge Loubier, President and CEO of Marquis Book Printing.

$30M to increase capacity, productivity and speed to market for publishers

Accelerated investments in 2021:

Doubling Toronto capacity for perfect-bound books.

Increasing Toronto capacity for inkjet book printing driven by upgraded HP inkjet platforms, plus new book finishing capacity.

Increasing Louiseville capacity for monochrome offset printing.

Increasing Louiseville capacity with a new highly efficient binding line.

Accelerated investments in 2022:

New EFI print manufacturing and ERP business systems to improve responsiveness, power new automation and optimize capacity utilization.



Doubling capacity at Montmagny for sheetfed offset colour book manufacturing with the addition of a best-in-class UV press to improve efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint while matching the highest quality standards.

Tripling Toronto capacity for case-bound book manufacturing.

Investing in automated book packaging in all three plants.



Integrating expanded book warehousing and logistic services.



Hiring of over 70 new employees to drive higher throughput.

The acceleration of Horizon 2025 investment plan represents a giant step towards the accomplishment of Marquis' mission to be the preferred partner of publishers by offering innovative and integrated print and logistics solutions.

About Marquis Book Printing

Founded in 1937, MARQUIS is a world-class company and the largest book manufacturer in Canada. Every member of our team of over 550 passionate employees is at the heart of the action in the publishing industry. Marquis is a Canadian leader in growth today because of its mastery of technology, its sense of innovation and the close relationships forged between its team and its customers.

Our mission is to be the preferred partner of publishers by offering innovative integrated printing and logistics solutions.

Marquis operates three production plants: in Montmagny, Louiseville and Toronto. Marquis has a division specialized in the production of yearbooks and school agendas, Laurentien, as well as a division dedicated to graphic production, Interscript. Marquis also has offices in Montreal and Sherbrooke and sales representation across Canada and the United States.

Web site:

www.marquisbook.com

SOURCE Marquis Imprimeur

For further information: Maureen Boudreau, Assistant to the President & CEO, [email protected], 819-238-8303