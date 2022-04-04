Concert Series returns for the first time since the inaugural event in 2019

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC is pleased to announce the return of the RBCxMusic Concert Series at the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, featuring headlining performances by three-time Grammy Award-winning pop rock band Maroon 5 and hip-hop icon Flo Rida.

RBC, along with its partners Live Nation Canada and Golf Canada, looks forward to the return of the RBCxMusic Concert Series. Building on the success of the inaugural event held in 2019, which saw sold out performances from headliners Florida Georgia Line and The Glorious Sons, this year's tournament once again promises an unforgettable experience for golf and music fans alike. The concert series, which was first introduced to attract new, younger fans to the sport of golf, is a celebration of the return of live music in Canada.

The concerts will take place near the iconic St. George's Golf and Country Club on the athletic field of Toronto's Richview Collegiate Institute and will feature performances on both the Friday and Saturday evenings of tournament week.

Canadians will have the opportunity to see Flo Rida live in concert at the RBC Canadian Open on Friday, June 10, 2022.

"I can't wait to return to Toronto this year," said Flo Rida. "I love performing for my Canadian fans and I'm excited to kick off the summer with them."

In addition, Maroon 5 will close the Concert Series with a headlining performance on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

"We are excited to announce the return of the RBCxMusic Concert Series, and we look forward to welcoming world-renowned artists Maroon 5 and Flo Rida to Canada," said Mary DePaoli, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, RBC. "We introduced the concert series in 2019, with the idea to create an unforgettable fan experience for golf and music fans alike. The result was our most successful RBC Canadian Open to date and we are eager to build on that early momentum with the return of the tournament this year."

"We are thrilled to be bringing even more live music back to Canadians in 2022," said Wayne Zronik, President Live Nation Canada. "RBC has been a committed partner to us, and it's great to work together again on the Concert Series while supporting the growth of music in Canada through its program First Up with RBCxMusic, dedicated to helping emerging artists with performance, mentorship and networking opportunities."

"Golf Canada is thrilled that RBC will continue to integrate the RBCxMusic platform within the RBC Canadian Open, offering fans the unique opportunity to see both world class golf and world class music at Canada's National Championship," said Golf Canada Chief Commercial Officer John Sibley. "The Concert Series was an overwhelming success in 2019 and will once again attract new fans to experience the energy and excitement of the RBC Canadian Open."

In addition to must-see music performances, fans can expect exciting spectator experiences, including a dedicated food and beverage area—the Recipe Unlimited Fare Way, and the return of The Rink on the 16th hole, awarded 2018 best-in-class element by the PGA TOUR.

Exclusively for RBC clients and new for 2022, an allotment of RBCxMusic Tickets are now available for purchase on Ticketmaster. With the purchase of every RBCxMusic Ticket, RBC clients will receive a $10 Concert Cash® code, redeemable towards a future concert ticket purchase.

RBCxMusic Tickets are only available for Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 of the RBC Canadian Open. Tickets are available to the general public for purchase on RBCCanadianOpen.com . Tickets for Friday and Saturday are $90 (plus tax and service charges). The event is General Admission / All Ages. Tickets are all-inclusive: your tournament day pass is your concert ticket.

Key Facts:

WHAT: The Return of the RBCxMusic Concert Series at the RBC Canadian Open

featuring headlining performance by Maroon 5



WHEN: Friday, June 10 (Flo Rida) and Saturday, June 11, 2022 (Maroon 5)



WHERE: The athletic field of Richview Collegiate Institute

Located at Eglinton Avenue West and Islington Avenue, Etobicoke

(5-minute walk from St. George's Golf and Country Club)



HOW: Tournament tickets are available for purchase on RBCCanadianOpen.com.

Tickets are all-inclusive: your tournament day pass is your concert ticket. An

allotment of RBCxMusic Tickets, exclusively for RBC clients, are now on sale at

Ticketmaster.ca.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About the RBC Canadian Open

Part of the FedExCup, stars of the PGA TOUR will compete for $7.6 million (US) at the RBC Canadian Open, June 6-12 at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto, with nearby Islington Golf Club serving as the official practice facility. Conducted by Golf Canada for more than a century, the RBC Canadian Open provides an opportunity for Canada's top talents to compete against the world's best golfers while also leaving a significant impact in the event's host community. The RBC Canadian Open is proud to support the Golf Canada Foundation as the event's official charity partner. Established in 1904, Canada's national open golf championship is the third-oldest national open golf championship worldwide next to the British Open and the U.S. Open. For tickets or tournament information, please visit www.rbccanadianopen.com or call 1-800-571-6736. Follow the RBC Canadian Open on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Maroon 5

GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum powerhouse Maroon 5 are one of pop music's most enduring artists and the 21st century's biggest acts. To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved multiple GRAMMY® Awards and become the most successful duo or group on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this century; with 32 records charted and 15 Top 10 singles. Maroon 5 holds a Top 40 record for the most #1 hits among pop duo or groups with Eleven entries and have earned Twenty-Two Top 10 entries on the chart. They are the only band to achieve these accolades. Maroon 5 reaches over 45 million monthly Spotify listeners, and after completing their "2021" tour, they have played over 750 concerts in 30+ countries selling over 7,500,000 tickets worldwide, remaining "one of the world's best-selling artists."

About Flo Rida

Flo Rida is one of today's most vibrant and recognizable superstars, a true international icon and history-making hip-hop hero. Since bursting out of the gate over a decade ago with the RIAA 7x platinum certified hit, "Low (Feat. T-Pain)" – which spent 10 consecutive weeks atop the Billboard "Hot 100" – the Miami-based rapper has unleashed an undeniably amazing string of record-breaking, multi-platinum certified singles, including the worldwide #1 favorite, "Right Round (Feat. Ke$ha)" (5x platinum), "In the Ayer (Feat. will.i.am)" (2x platinum), "Club Can't Handle Me (Feat. David Guetta)," (3x platinum), "Good Feeling" (4x platinum), "Wild Ones (Feat. Sia)" (2x platinum), "Whistle" (2x platinum), "My House" (3x platinum) and "I Cry" (2x platinum).

SOURCE RBC

For further information: Media contacts: Brianne Sommerville, Senior Manager, Brand Communications, RBC, 437-228-5396, [email protected]; Dan Pino, Senior Director, Communications, Golf Canada, 416-434-5525, [email protected]