BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada urges all customers who bought TRIPPEVALS and HOPPVALS Cellular Blinds after May 1, 2021, to stop using them and to contact IKEA for a repair kit. The products are non-compliant with the updated Corded Window Coverings Regulations in Canada.

IKEA products shall be compliant in all markets where they are sold, and therefore we are recalling TRIPPEVALS and HOPPVALS Cellular Blinds for repair due to non-compliance with the updated Corded Window Coverings Regulations in Canada. The updated regulation in Canada came into effect May 1, 2021, and therefore only products purchased after May 1, 2021, are in scope for the recall for repair.

IKEA develops its products using a rigorous risk assessment and testing program, to ensure that the products adhere to all applicable laws and standards in the markets where they are sold. Despite this, it has come to our attention that TRIPPEVALS and HOPPVALS Cellular Blinds are non-compliant with the updated Corded Window Coverings Regulations in Canada.

IKEA has received no reports of safety incidents connected to the products.

Customers who own TRIPPEVALS or HOPPVALS Cellular Blinds can contact any IKEA store for a repair kit. Customers who do not wish to order a repair kit can return the product to an IKEA store in Canada for a refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required. The product name of the TRIPPEVALS and HOPPVALS Cellular Blinds can be found on the inside of the top rail of the products.

IKEA apologizes for any inconvenience this recall may cause.

For further information: please visit www.IKEA.ca or contact IKEA toll-free at 1-800-661-9807.