Markel Implements Guidewire Cloud to Modernize Claims and IT Operations

Specialty insurer also planning to migrate Guidewire BillingCenter to the cloud; selects Guidewire ClaimCenter for its International Wholesale operation

RICHMOND, Va. and SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Markel , the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Markel successfully migrated Guidewire ClaimCenter from an on-premise environment to Guidewire Cloud to power and simplify its claims and IT operations. The company implemented ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud for its specialty lines of business across its US operations. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Strategic member PwC led the implementation project. Markel also recently selected Guidewire BillingCenter for migration onto Guidewire Cloud, while Markel International selected ClaimCenter as its new system for claims management within its International Wholesale operation.

"Migrating ClaimCenter onto Guidewire Cloud enables us to automate and transfer system maintenance and updates to Guidewire so our teams can increase their focus on delivering value to our customers and partners," said Markel Chief Information Officer Morris Taylor. "Our successful transition to Guidewire Cloud underscores our confidence in Guidewire's cloud-based offering and innovations. Thanks to the exceptional collaboration between our team, PwC and Guidewire, which built on the change management and business readiness plans in place, the migration project was a success. Looking ahead, we are excited to explore the full potential of the Guidewire Analytics capabilities available on Guidewire Cloud and quicker access to best-in-class insurtech solutions that are part of the Guidewire Marketplace and the PartnerConnect ecosystem."

"The successful implementation of Guidewire ClaimCenter, combined with the migration to Guidewire Cloud, not only modernizes our claims organization, but improves the customer experience, making it faster and easier to process claims for our clients," said Markel Chief Claims Officer Jamie Carsey. "The migration also gives us access to improved data and insights to help us drive business decisions, providing an overall better experience for everyone."

"In today's fast-paced and interconnected world, clients and their brokers expect their insurance partner to be able to assess and settle claims in a timely manner," said Markel International Managing Director – Claims Chris O'Shea. "We're therefore delighted to be collaborating with Guidewire to implement ClaimCenter across our International Wholesale platform. This tool reflects our long-term commitment to continue to invest in our future through innovative technologies, in order to drive operational efficiency and enhance services and response times for clients globally. Implementing Guidewire ClaimCenter will further enhance our ability to deliver a timely, clear and consistent service throughout the claims lifecycle."

"We are thrilled to have collaborated with Markel on their successful transition of ClaimCenter to the cloud," said PwC Global & US Guidewire Alliance Leader Imran Ilyas. "This move not only enhances their operational agility but also positions them to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge solutions, providing their clients with real-time capabilities and facilitating the rapid implementation of new technologies."

"We thank Markel for entrusting Guidewire Cloud as the technology foundation for its business strategy and success now and into the future, beginning with the enhancement of its claims operations," said Guidewire Senior Vice President of Professional Services Michael Mahoney. "We congratulate Markel on its successful ClaimCenter migration onto Guidewire Cloud, and we look forward to helping the company continue its mission of creating tailored coverage solutions for even the most complex needs and being there for people when they need them the most."

Markel has been a long-standing Guidewire customer. As part of the ClaimCenter migration project, Markel also implemented Guidewire Compare and Guidewire Explore to continuously monitor the company's claims performance and compare it against industry peers with aggregated, anonymized, and secure claims benchmark data, as well as to improve operational efficiency across the organization.

About Markel

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.markel.com/ .

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose—to build trust in society and solve important problems—is at the core of everything we do. It guides how we serve our clients, our people and the world. To help our clients build trust and deliver sustained outcomes, PwC provides professional services across two segments: Trust Solutions and Consulting Solutions . Within these segments we bring a range of capabilities to help organizations solve faster, solve more and realize more value. These capabilities include cloud and digital , deals , ESG , cybersecurity and privacy , governance/boards , risk , transformation , tax services and much more. Across our global network of nearly 328,000 professionals in 152 countries, we are committed to advancing quality in everything we do.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry's largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn .

