Christian Stobbs named Markel's Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

RICHMOND, Va., July 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Markel Insurance, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), announced today that it has appointed Christian Stobbs as its Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer. In this new role, Stobbs will play a key role in identifying and advancing strategic growth opportunities across Markel's insurance operations.

Stobbs, who will initially be based in the US, will report directly to Simon Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Markel Insurance.

Christian Stobbs

"I'm confident that Christian's proven leadership successes and his more than 17 years of insurance and financial services industry experience will unlock even greater opportunities to help Markel Insurance to win," said Wilson.

Stobbs joined Markel in 2015 as Strategy and Development Executive, where he established the strategy function for Markel International. In 2016, he was appointed Managing Director for Abbey Tax, now Markel Tax, and developed the strategy to help create the UK's leading dedicated tax fee protection insurer.

In 2019, Stobbs was named as Managing Director, Asia Pacific, which under his leadership achieved significant expansion, following investment made as part of Markel's Accelerate Asia Pacific strategy. Since 2019, GWP has increased by approximately 600%, underwriting profitability has improved and the number of employees in the region has nearly tripled. Sucheng Chang was appointed as Managing Director, Asia Pacific, effective July 14.

About Markel

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people—and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients—that differentiates us worldwide.

SOURCE Markel

Chelsea Rarrick, +1.8048643787, [email protected]