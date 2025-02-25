Markel appoints Dean Johnson as Senior Underwriter in Transport and Logistics

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Markel, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), today announced that Dean Johnson has been appointed to the role of Senior Underwriter, Transport and Logistics, effective immediately.

Dean Johnson, Senior Underwriter of Transport & Logistics, Markel

Based in London, Johnson will be focused on driving the profitable expansion of the Transport and Logistics portfolio by underwriting liability and property package policies for the ports, terminals and marine trades industries, as well as cargo liabilities and marine professional indemnity, globally. He will work closely with the team to continue supporting broker partners, spearhead the development of innovative products, and identify new opportunities to scale further profitable growth.

Johnson's appointment further demonstrates Markel's commitment to supporting clients with their evolving risk exposures through best-in-class underwriting services and expertise. He will report directly to Grant Smith, Director of Marine and Energy Liability, Transport and Logistics, who took on a dual role heading up the organisation's Transport and Logistics team earlier this year.

Smith commented: "I'm delighted to welcome Dean to the team at a pivotal time for the transport and logistics sector. Evolving global trade patterns, regulatory shifts, and increasing risk complexity are reshaping the market, making deep expertise and strategic underwriting more important than ever. Dean's extensive knowledge of marine insurance clauses, market wordings, and risk analytics—combined with his strong broker relationships in London and internationally—will be instrumental as we expand our International Specialty division in London.

"His leadership and technical acumen will help us strengthen our position as a trusted partner, delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients worldwide."

Johnson joins Markel from Travelers Syndicate Management, where he spent 14 years, most recently as Underwriter in Ports and Terminals. In his previous position, he held full underwriting authority to write new and renewal business, product development, and broker expansion, both in London and internationally. Prior to this, Johnson worked for Ropner Insurance Services, where he was Marine Hull and Liability Placing Broker. With extensive experience across claims, placing, and underwriting, he brings a well-rounded perspective and cross-functional expertise to his new role.

