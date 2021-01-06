Mark Woodhams Promoted To Chief Revenue Officer

BlackLine SVP of global sales recognized for ability to scale sales and customer success organizations and expand global partner ecosystems

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that Mark Woodhams has been promoted to chief revenue officer (CRO) effective Jan. 1, 2021. Mr. Woodhams joined BlackLine in 2018 and most recently held the title of senior vice president of global sales. As CRO, he will continue to lead worldwide sales and will also oversee BlackLine K.K., the company's subsidiary in Japan, as well as BlackLine's partner channel, including the company's global reseller agreement with SAP®.

Under Woodhams' leadership, BlackLine has added more than 1,000 new customers (up 50%) and grown existing accounts, particularly upmarket where the number of customers spending over $1 million in ARR (annual recurring revenue) with BlackLine has more than tripled since 2018. During his tenure, BlackLine has expanded and entered into partnerships with some of the world's leading consulting firms, most recently signing a global strategic alliance with Capgemini, and made continued progress through its global agreement with SAP under which SAP resells several BlackLine offerings as SAP solution extensions. Woodhams came to BlackLine with more than 30 years of experience with leading cloud and financial and professional services companies including NetSuite, Oracle, Hyperion, Capgemini and Citicorp.

"Mark has a proven track record of scaling and overseeing successful sales and partner organizations for leading companies, and, in particular, in the SaaS accounting software space where he has a deep understanding of the nuances and needs of the Finance and Accounting (F&A) buyer," said BlackLine CEO Marc Huffman. "He's expanded BlackLine's sales capacity with a focus on optimization, resulting in enhanced sales productivity and better alignment across all customer-facing teams. Importantly, going into the pandemic, Mark led us to four consecutive quarters of accelerated growth and continued to execute on our sales initiatives during 2020. His promotion is part of our long-term strategy to build out a leadership team that represents not only the best talent in the industry, but also the team we believe can take the company to the next level."

"The pandemic has created a new set of challenges for most companies. BlackLine is in a unique position to help customers and other F&A professionals weather the storm – whether they're working in the office or remotely," Woodhams said. "I look forward to continuing to enable customers and prospects to achieve their business objectives by helping them take advantage of best-of-breed cloud accounting software solutions and by forging new partnerships to enhance customer success."

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,200 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

BlackLine Forward-looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our growth plans and opportunities.





Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon BlackLine's current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's ability to execute on its strategies, attract new customers, enter new geographies and develop, release and sell new features and solutions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.





Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

