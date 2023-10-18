TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Mark Toljagic is AJAC's Canadian Automotive Journalist of the Year. They join of the country's most respected automotive journalists in being recognized for their achievements as Canada's best auto journalists in the 40th annual Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) Automobile Journalism Awards. The award was announced in-person at the Harmony Events Center in Oshawa on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

The award for AJAC Journalist of the Year presented by JLR Canada was inaugurated in 1984 by John Mackie, past president of Jaguar Canada, to "reward excellence in automotive journalism." The award has been presented by Jaguar Land Rover Canada for the past 38 years. By being named JLR Journalist of the Year, Mark receives the most esteemed automotive writing award available in Canada. The runner-up for the award is Jil McIntosh

Range Rover is honoured to sponsor the AJAC Journalist of the Year award for the 40thconsecutive year," said Taylor Hoel, Director, Marketing and Public Relations, JLR Canada. "The breadth of work and quality of journalism made it particularly challenging to select the top two journalists this year. We are thrilled to recognize Mark Toljagic as Journalist of the Year. In additional to being extremely well researched, Mark's work wove in cleaver cultural references that created unique appeal beyond the traditional automotive enthusiast reader. We would like to congratulate Jil McIntosh on placing Runner-Up. A huge thank you to all of the journalists who submitted work for consideration this year."

"Every year, AJAC honours the best and most accomplished automotive journalists in the country. Journalists who work hard every day to bring to their audience stories that showcase the highs and lows of the Canadian auto industry, stories that bring their audience to new roads and new parts of the world, and stories that can help make Canadian road users safer every day" said Evan Williams, President, AJAC. "I'm proud to be a part of this amazing group of Canadian automotive journalists and congratulations once again to Mark for taking the top award this year."

The full list of awards and recipients at the 40th Annual AJAC Journalism Awards is as follows:

AJAC Journalist of the Year presented by JLR Canada

Winner: Mark Toljagic

Runner Up: Jil McIntosh

Wakefield Castrol Awards for Automotive Writing

Technical Topics

Winner: Jil McIntosh

Runner Up: Jay Kana

Vehicle Review

Winner: Jeff Wilson

Runner Up: Evan Williams

Feature Writing Award presented by Subaru Canada

Winner: Stephanie Wallcraft

Runner Up: Elle Alder

Environmental Journalism Award presented by Hyundai Canada

Winner: Elle Alder

Runner Up: Mark Toljagic

Photography Award presented by Mazda Canada

Winner, Published: Jeff Wilson

Runner Up, Published: Kyle Patrick

Winner, Unpublished: Jodi Lai

Runner Up, Unpublished: Russell Purcell

Road Safety Journalism Award presented by Volvo Car Canada

Winner: Matthew Guy

Runner Up: Nadine Filion

Best Video Journalism Award presented by Kia

Winner: Jodi Lai

Runner Up: Stephen Elmer

Adventure and Travel Writing Award presented by Genesis

Winner: Evan Williams

Runner Up: Matthew Guy

Business Writing Award presented by Kal Tire

Winner: Mark Toljagic

Runner Up: Lorraine Sommerfeld

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

