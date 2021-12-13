Marineland Statement Re: Educational Presentation Complaint and Charge

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Marineland of Canada Inc.'s educational presentation was designed by experts to provide Canadians with an accessible opportunity to learn about marine life.

Our animal presentation contains marine mammals undertaking behaviours they exhibit in ocean environments. These behaviours are combined with an educational script delivered by Marineland staff, providing a foundation in understanding of these important marine species.

Marineland understands why ideologically driven activists would file a police complaint, and appreciates the pressure the Niagara Regional Police were put under to lay such a charge. We look forward to the opportunity to defend ourselves in a court of law where the feelings of non-experts are not treated as facts and the truth prevails.

We have anticipated since the passage of S-203 in 2019 that activists would seek to abuse the Criminal Code in this manner and are confident in the lawfulness of our programming.

Marineland notes that this is not the first time an organization has applied unreasonable political pressure to use policing powers against Marineland.

We regret that the Niagara Regional Police have found themselves in this position, and anticipate, as happened the last time activists successfully exerted pressure in this way, the courts will find Marineland to be not guilty, as a matter of law.

Marineland continues to be committed to our mission of research, education and conservation and will continue to provide world class care for the animals who call Marineland home.

SOURCE Marineland

For further information: Marineland, Marketing Department, Email: [email protected], Phone: 905-356-2142

Related Links

http://www.marinelandcanada.com/

