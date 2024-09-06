Marineland of Canada Inc. - Marie Holer

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of Mrs. Marie Holer, the beloved wife of Marineland's founder, John, her son John Jr. and her surviving son Peter. Her grace, kindness, and unwavering support were integral to the fabric of Marineland's legacy.

We ask that you please respect our employees' privacy at this difficult time, understanding that many have known Mrs. Holer for decades and this loss affects each of them personally.

We do want to assure everyone that Marineland remains under strong leadership during this time. Our founder, anticipating life's uncertainties, had put in place a robust succession plan to ensure the continuity of our operations. All our projects are progressing as planned.

