Marineland Shifts Re-Opening To Offer Better Guest Experience

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ - In accordance with the emergency order, the Chief Medical Officer of Health is reviewing our reopening plan. We've received approval to reopen, except for our rides and our educational presentation will not be available until further notice. The Chief Medical Officer of Health is reviewing our reopening plan for our rides and will provide additional direction shortly.

We have made the decision to shift our reopening, which had been planned for July 24, 2020 to Wednesday July 29, 2020. This date will not move further.

All guests who purchase a single day admission to Marineland before August 15, 2020 will automatically be upgraded to a Fun Card seasons pass that will entitle them to unlimited additional visits to the park for our 2020 season.

We will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (admission closing at 4:30 p.m.) throughout the summer and we will be consulting with our Fun Card holders about extending our season to October 31, 2020 this year.

Since the beginning of Stage Two Marineland has been allowed to operate the zoo/aquarium elements of the park, including Polar Splash, Marineland's two-acre splash pad.

Stage Three allowed Marineland to resume dining activities at the Hungry Bear.

We are working with the Government of Ontario to fully reopen all aspects of the business safely and are confident this shift in opening dates will provide our guests with an even better experience when we're able to.

We understand that this news will be disappointing to many of our valued guests and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that this may cause for individuals and families. We appreciate everyone for being patient during this very challenging time.

For more information, please visit our website at www.marineland.ca

SOURCE Marineland

For further information: Marineland, Marketing Department, Email: [email protected], Phone: 905-356-2142

Related Links

http://www.marinelandcanada.com/

