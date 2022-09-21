Marineland of Canada, Inc. and Phil Demers Settlement

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Litigation between Marineland of Canada, Inc. ("Marineland") and Phil Demers has been resolved amicably. The parties have agreed to the termination of their respective claims and counterclaims without costs.

Mr Demers acknowledges Marineland's evolution towards education, conservation and research, and its commitment to enhanced animal care.

Marineland has a historic obligation to care for the marine mammals in its care. Mr Demers acknowledges that Marineland must care for its animals and there is no simple or obvious solution to re-house them.

Marineland and Mr Demers agree that rehousing the two walruses at Marineland where they can join other walruses is in the best interest of the walruses. The walruses are being rehoused as soon as reasonably possible.

