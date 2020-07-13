Marineland Decides to Delay Re-Opening to Offer a Better Guest Experience

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - In accordance with recent updates from the Government of Ontario and anticipating being able to offer our guests an even better experience in the coming days, Marineland Canada has decided to push back our re-opening date to July 24th, from July 17th. The decision comes after the park's efforts to make sure some, if not all, of the most popular attractions, can open with the park.

"We know that people are excited to come to the park and we want to make sure that we are able to offer our guests the best experience possible under the circumstances" says Marie Holer of Marineland.

"Everyone loves to visit with the animals, use the picnic areas, visit our new two-acre splash pad and have fun on the rides, and we want to make sure that as much of that is open as we can so that guests are happy with their trip to the park."

Marineland is working closely with health and government officials to ensure that all health and safety protocols are in place before the park opens to make sure that the public can have a safe and enjoyable experience.

"We are excited to open and have received a lot of positive support from the community and we are lucky that we are an outdoor facility with lots of room for people to social distance while still enjoying the attractions," says Holer. "We can't wait to see everybody."

