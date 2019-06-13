Marineland Canada's Whales Exempt from Captivity Ban

Park Remains Open Seven Days a Week

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Marineland Canada's whales will remain at the park following the passage of S-203, a bill that prevents whales and dolphins from being brought into captivity in the future.

The law, which makes it a criminal offence to keep a cetacean in captivity, exempted Marineland Canada from this offence.

Marineland Canada's team will continue to provide exemplary care to all of the animals that call Marineland home and continue to look forward to greeting our hundreds of thousands of visitors who come to see them each season.

"We've been working to evolve Marineland for over a year and have made many positive changes to the park, including the new educational presentation on marine mammals, the introduction of the Marineland Express and our Polar Splash pad that will open in July," said Marie Holer, of Marineland Canada. "Since opening day, we've seen our largest crowds in years and are thrilled that so many people support us in our work. We're looking forward to enhancing our education, conservation and research focus in the short term to highlight our commitment to marine mammals."

