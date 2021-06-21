Program to provide enhanced support for stroke survivors and their families

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Today during Stroke Awareness Month, March of Dimes Canada announced the launch of its enhanced After Stroke program. The program is proudly introducing a new personalized service model that supports survivors and their families to navigate the path forward after a stroke.

More than 62,000 people in Canada experience a stroke each year.1 Among them, 60 per cent are left with some level of stroke-related disability, and face a wide array of practical and emotional challenges as they move through their unique recovery journey.2 After discharge from hospital, many survivors and families face significant difficulties in identifying and accessing supports and services available in their community, compounding the isolation and stress caused by the stroke itself.

After Stroke aims to break through these barriers, with an individualized approach that helps people connect to the supports they need to rebuild their lives and achieve their evolving goals after a stroke. After Stroke is delivered through dedicated teams in Ontario, Nova Scotia and British Columbia, but stroke survivors and families in all provinces can access tools, resources and local referrals through the program.

"Every stroke is different, and every person's recovery journey is unique to them alone," says Len Baker, president and CEO of March of Dimes Canada. "We're proud to support stroke survivors and families as they walk that road, with support that's available no matter where they live and what stage of recovery they are in."

People who have had a stroke and their families can engage with the After Stroke program at any point in their experience, whether they are still in the hospital, or have returned to their homes and communities. After Stroke coordinators work one-on-one with stroke survivors and their families to set personal goals, develop an individualized action plan to achieve them, and connect them with programs and resources that can help. Action plans and support are routinely reviewed and evolve over time, recognizing that new needs and challenges can continue to emerge months and even years after a stroke.

"The program was designed based on the best available evidence and informed by stroke care best practices," says Dr. Michelle L.A. Nelson, chief knowledge and innovation officer, March of Dimes Canada. "It showcases the unique role community organizations like March of Dimes Canada can play in bringing care closer to home and tailoring it to the unique needs of each person, recognizing all the things that can contribute to their wellness."

The After Stroke program model places stroke survivors and their families at the centre of care. The development of the model was a collaborative effort between teams within March of Dimes Canada, people with lived experience of stroke, and health professionals and academic experts in stroke recovery and rehabilitation.

For more information on the After Stroke program visit www.afterstroke.ca.

About March of Dimes Canada

March of Dimes Canada is a nationally registered charitable organization that has been providing support services to people with disabilities, their families, and caregivers across Canada for 70 years. Our goal is to enhance the independence and community participation of people with disabilities every day through a wide range of programs and services across Canada. Now we're applying that expertise to build After Stroke, so we can support, connect and inspire every person impacted by stroke nationwide.

For more information, please visit www.marchofdimes.ca or call 1-800-263-3463.

