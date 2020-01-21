March Break at Espace pour la vie: an opportunity to unlock the mystery of strange plants and shooting stars!

THE ODD PLANTS OF MRS Z February 26 to April 26 | For all Jardin botanique de Montréal – Tuesday to Sunday, 9 am to 5 pm – Open on Monday, March 2 (March Break)

From February 26, there will be a brand new event for everyone! Young and old alike will step into a clandestine visit to Mrs. Z's greenhouse-laboratory, a do-it-yourselfer and a lover of odd plants, while she's temporarily away from the lab...

Visitors will take up fun challenges, participate in the Invention Zone and encounter unusual plants: Enigmatic, Animal, Giant, Succulent and even... Carnivorous plants! By the time you leave the greenhouse-laboratory, you'll see plants in a whole new light. Fun for the whole family!

Timed tickets to The Odd Plants of Mrs Z

ON SALE AS OF FEBRUARY 1

Book your tickets from February 1 to 25 and enjoy a 25% discount:

espacepourlavie.ca/en/ticketing

LUCIA, THE SECRET OF SHOOTING STARS

Produced by the Planétarium de Saint-Étienne (France)

From February 29 | Ages 4 to 10 | 31 min

Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan – Tuesday to Sunday,

Open on Monday, March 2 (March Break)

Where do shooting stars come from? Why do they occur? What are meteorites? A penguin called James and a polar bear called Vladimir are struck by an unknown object as they contemplate the Southern Lights from space. A hummingbird named Lucia flies to their assistance after their dangerous landing. She tells them a strange legend about "stones of light." Once their spaceship is repaired, all three of them set off on a search for answers to their questions.

EVEN MORE TO SEE AND DO AT THE PLANÉTARIUM RIO TINTO ALCAN DURING MARCH BREAK

ALDÉBARAN PROGRAMMING WORKSHOPS | Ages 10 and up

Accompanied by a Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan guide and using LEGO® Mindstorms®, participants will become budding scientists and engineers and carry out activities that require them to solve problems while flexing their creative muscles!

ASTÉRIAS

10:00 am and 10:30 am (in French), 11 am (in English) | Ages 3 to 5

Accompanied by a Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan guide, children will get to know the planets, Sun and other celestial bodies through a story. They'll hear about Asterias, a little sea star lost in the solar system.

OTHER SPECIAL ACTIVITIES

Arts and crafts workshops on astronomy will run nonstop from 11 am to 4 pm daily. Weather permitting, kids will get to observe the sky outside, all day and all evening. In addition to these activities, quizzes will be presented on the video wall every day.

ALSO SCREENING AT THE PLANÉTARIUM RIO TINTO ALCAN

POLARIS

Ages 4 to 8 | 29 min

James, a travelling penguin from the South Pole, and Vladimir, a funny bear from the North Pole, meet on the Arctic sea ice. The two are amateur astronomers, trying to solve the mystery of why the night is so long at the Earth's poles. In an exciting scientific adventure, they build an observatory and then an improvised spaceship. During a trip around the Earth, extended to Mars and Saturn, they get their answer and discover that the planets have similarities, but also differences.

THE SECRETS OF GRAVITY

For all | 28 min

Why do things magically fall to the ground rather than floating in the air? This is the very question that the young apprentice magician Limbradur asks. He wants to find out all he can about this law of nature and the mysteries of the Universe. So, one night, he uses his magic powers to sneak into the Albert Einstein Museum. There, he encounters ALBYX3, a small, clever but rather quirky robot who knows all about Albert Einstein and his theories. Alby takes Limbradur on an exciting journey through space and time, during which he explains the principles underlying gravitation, but also learn much about friendship and imagination.

NIGHT SKY

Age 7 and up

Under the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan's 360° dome, you'll experience time and space immersively. You'll be amazed and awed by the stars, planets, Moon, constellations and legends, as well as astronomical news.

There's something for all ages at Espace pour vie during March Break!

The Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan is open Tuesday to Sunday.

Open Monday, March 2 for March Break.

Complete program

Schedule for all shows

Reservations required for all show presented in theatres:

espacepourlavie.ca/en/ticketing

Espace pour la vie is made up of four attractions on the same site: the Biodôme, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These four prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, urging everyone to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

