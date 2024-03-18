MARCH 21 - WORLD DOWN SYNDROME DAY "ASSUME THAT I CAN"

For World Down Syndrome Day, the Canadian Down Syndrome Society and CoorDown presents "ASSUME THAT I CAN" an international awareness campaign to #EndTheStereotypes.

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - For World Down Syndrome Day on March 21 the Canadian Down Syndrome Society (CDSS), in partnership with CoorDown, is launching an international awareness campaign called "Assume That I Can".

The campaign is a global call to action to put an end to prejudice and support the potential of each person with Down syndrome, by flipping the script on the stereotypes, biases, and low expectations they face that can negatively affect their lives.

The Canadian Down Syndrome Society and CoorDown presents “Assume That I Can” an international awareness campaign for World Down Syndrome Day

These prejudices can represent an often-impassable boundary capable of limiting their ambitions, as well as opportunities at school, in the workplace, in sports, in their communities, friendships and romantic relationships.

That is the basis of the film "Assume That I Can", in which the protagonist, a young woman with Down syndrome portrayed by Toronto native Madison Tevlin, challenges the low expectations others have of her and proposes a reversal of perspective.

The film demonstrates that if people with Down syndrome are supported with effective teaching strategies, assistance, and diverse experiences they are more likely to succeed.

The campaign is further based on "self-fulfilling prophecy," a psychological phenomenon first identified by U.S. sociologist Robert K. Merton in the 1940s which states that people's assumptions and expectations affect events to such an extent that the initial prophecy comes true.

The international campaign began with CoorDown in collaboration with the New York agency SMALL and is being supported by several international associations including CDSS, National Down Syndrome Society, Global Down Syndrome Foundation, Down's Syndrome Association UK, Down Syndrome Australia and New Zealand Down Syndrome Association with the participation of members of the Fundació Catalana Síndrome de Down.

Leading up to March 21, CDSS and its partners will share real experiences of individuals with Down syndrome and their families on social media worldwide. They will highlight the stereotypes faced and the biases overcome.

Madison Tevlin, the lead actor in the film, exemplifies the abilities of individuals living with Down syndrome. She is a model, advocate, and actor whose credits include Mr. D, Who Do You Think I Am, walking the runway for Knix, hosting the red carpet at the Canadian Screen Awards, and her iconic role as Cosentino in the film Champions.

"Over the years, both CDSS and CoorDown have spearheaded numerous impactful awareness campaigns advocating for individuals with Down syndrome but also to educate the public and shine a spotlight on the remarkable abilities of those living with Down syndrome," says Laura LaChance, Executive Director of CDSS. "This collaboration with CoorDown and other global partners broadens our reach, fostering a deeper appreciation for the capabilities of individuals with Down syndrome and challenging persistent stereotypes."

"Changing the perspective with which we approach disability is the challenge launched by CoorDown for 2024. A new milestone that embraces the long journey made with 12 years of commitment to promoting the rights of people with Down syndrome with the Global Campaigns," adds Antonella Falugiani, President, CoorDown. "We decided to launch a call to action, which aims to engage the whole society, not just our community, because disability really affects everyone, and everyone must be able to act to change the culture that produces discrimination."

CDSS hopes that on March 21st, the world will join them in creating a single, global voice calling to #EndTheStereotypes.

To learn more please visit cdss.ca/world-down-syndrome-day

SOURCE Canadian Down Syndrome Society

For further information: Media Contact: Shannon Stephaniuk, [email protected], 416-301-0506