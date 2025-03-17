Canadian Down Syndrome Society Calls for Action Ahead of World Down Syndrome Day, Urging Support to Ensure a Better Future for Canadians with Down Syndrome

TORONTO, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - As World Down Syndrome Day approaches on March 21, 2025, the Canadian Down Syndrome Society (CDSS) is launching It Was Never Okay: Forward Not Backward, a national awareness initiative calling on Canadians to address the systemic barriers that continue to affect people with Down syndrome.

World Down Syndrome Day (CNW Group/Canadian Down Syndrome Society)

In collaboration with photographer Hilary Gauld, who has spent the past decade documenting individuals with Down syndrome, the initiative features a striking photo series showcasing five side-by-side images, each highlighting a critical advocacy issue affecting people with Down syndrome in Canada.

Designed to capture public attention, the series also aims to engage in the political conversation ahead of the upcoming election—ultimately urging Canadians to take action by signing a petition in support of these advocacy efforts.

"With recent cutbacks to essential services and DEI initiatives making headlines, advocating for people with Down syndrome is more urgent than ever," says Laura LaChance, Executive Director of the Canadian Down Syndrome Society. "This initiative is a call to action—these barriers persist, and we cannot afford to lose the hard-won progress achieved over the years. It was never okay, and in 2025, we refuse to go backward."

A Call to Action: Sign the Petition

CDSS is calling on all Canadians to sign the petition to ensure the rights of people with Down syndrome are not ignored. Canadians with Down syndrome deserve equal access to basic rights and opportunities. Through this campaign, CDSS urges government leaders to prioritize the following initiatives:

The Five Advocacy Priorities:

Education : Co-design a new funding model for provinces to increase classroom support for students with Down syndrome.

: Co-design a new funding model for provinces to increase classroom support for students with Down syndrome. Healthcare : Launch a national initiative to expand specialized training and research for healthcare professionals working with individuals with Down syndrome.

: Launch a national initiative to expand specialized training and research for healthcare professionals working with individuals with Down syndrome. Employment : Implement a national strategy to protect people with Down syndrome from losing disability benefits when they seek work.

: Implement a national strategy to protect people with Down syndrome from losing disability benefits when they seek work. Housing : Establish a national housing benefit to allow individuals with Down syndrome to access living arrangements that support their independence.

: Establish a national housing benefit to allow individuals with Down syndrome to access living arrangements that support their independence. Recreation: Create a Self-Advocate Advisory Council to increase participation for people with Down syndrome in sports, recreation, and the arts.

A future where Canadians with Down syndrome have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else must be a priority. Progress depends on collective action to move forward—not backward—in 2025.

Learn more and sign the petition at ItWasNeverOkay.ca

SOURCE Canadian Down Syndrome Society

Media Contact: Shannon Stephaniuk, [email protected], 416-301-0506