OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous peoples participate in the impact assessment process for the proposed Marban Gold Mine Project, a new open pit gold mine located approximately 15 kilometers northwest of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation during the impact assessment's planning phase. During the current comment period, which ends December 21, 2022, the public and Indigenous peoples are invited to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Applications received by January 11, 2023, will be considered.

For more information about the Funding Program, including eligibility criteria and the application form, please visit the project home page on the Registry website, reference number 84117. You can also contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected] or by calling 1-866-582-1884. Details about the project can also be found on the Registry.

As a next step, the Agency will determine whether a federal impact assessment is required for the project. If one is required, eligible applicants will receive additional funding to participate in a second comment period to provide feedback on the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines and the draft Public Participation Plan.

Stay updated on this project by following the Agency on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #Marban

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected] or calling 343-549-3870