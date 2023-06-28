TSXV:OIII | OTCQX:OIIIF – O3 Mining

VAL-D'OR, QC, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") held a neighborhood meeting on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023, at the Maison du Citoyen de Dubuisson. Residents of the area were invited to come and learn about:

the state of progress of the two projects, Marban Alliance and Horizon;

work planned in the coming weeks;

Marban Alliance environmental and social assessment processes;

the Corporation's responsible exploration program;

relations with host communities; and

job opportunities.

Marban Alliance: A Website Dedicated to The Community

Neighbourhood residents had the opportunity to consult the new tools available to them for information and communication with O3 Mining's representatives. Marban Alliance launched an informative website dedicated to communities and stakeholders, bringing together a wide range of information, including:

a calendar of upcoming field work;

a project schedule;

various stages of the environmental and social assessment processes;

a section devoted to environmental baseline studies; and more.

The community website is: www.marban-alliance.com

Community Contributions Program Unveiled

O3 Mining unveiled its Community Contributions Program, which details the areas of focus for supporting the social and economic development in the region. The Corporation's new Request Resolution and Reporting Policy was also presented. These two mechanisms are available to host communities to promote better cohabitation between the neighbourhood and O3 Mining.

New Consultation Activities - Fall 2023

A schedule for the participatory process was proposed. To this end, the Corporation is planning three meetings in the fall of 2023: a look back at the work done over the summer, a workshop on the potential deviation of the Keriens waterway, and the maintenance of the value of neighbouring homes. As the Marban Alliance project evolves in line with optimization studies, public input and environmental assessments, information will be updated regularly on the Marban Alliance website.

For O3 Mining, communication is essential to building a relationship of trust not only with local residents, but also with all stakeholders and neighbouring communities. The Corporation hopes that these new tools and its proposed participatory approach will encourage dialogue and transparency.

Myrzah Bello, Vice President, Sustainable Development and Human Resources, explains, "We firmly believe that the Marban Alliance project can be integrated into the region in a positive way, by working together with the host communities. Our approach to the information and discussion meeting received a favorable reception from the neighbourhood, the time allocated to personalized exchanges was particularly appreciated. We are considering repeating the experience by fall this year."

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc. is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support and expertise of a team of industry leaders as it grows towards becoming a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (62,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com .

