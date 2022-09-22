Marathon Palladium Project Public Comments Invited on Potential Conditions

What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is holding a public comment period as part of the environmental assessment for the Marathon Palladium Project, a proposed open-pit palladium mine about 10 kilometres from Marathon, Ontario.

The Agency is now inviting the public and Indigenous groups to comment on the potential federal environmental assessment conditions for the project. Final federal conditions would become legally-binding for the proponent if the Minister of Environment and Climate Change issues a decision statement indicating the project may proceed.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 54755). The potential conditions are also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by midnight on October 23, 2022. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

What are the next steps?

Following the public comment period, the Minister will consider the comments received as well as the Joint Review Panel Report to determine whether the project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects when appropriate mitigation measures are taken into account. Should the Minister determine the project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects, the project will be referred to the Governor in Council for decision.

Stay updated on this project by following the Agency on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #MarathonMine

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870.