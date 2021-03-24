MONTRÉAL, March 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Événements GPCQM is pleased to announce that the Marathon Beneva de Montréal will be held from September 24 to 26, 2021. The promoter of the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal and founder of the Montréal Marathon in 1979, Événements GPCQM is resuming management of the event with a brand new title partner, Beneva, born from the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance. Montréal's was the first international-calibre marathon to be held in Canada, and Québec's largest running event over 30 editions. The Marathon Beneva de Montréal will feature race distances for runners of all performance levels, from families to seasoned athletes: 42.2 km, 21.1 km, 10 km, 5 km and 1 km.

"We are very excited to announce our partnership with Beneva. Their people-first approach and the values they espouse align perfectly with our priority, which is to make the runners' experience the focus of our actions," says Sébastien Arsenault, President and CEO, Événements GPCQM. "By partnering with the Beneva, we're consolidating our strengths to get people moving in a safe environment, in a context where healthy lifestyle habits and improved conditions for sports and exercise are more important than ever in our lives."

"We are extremely proud to be teaming up with Événements GPCQM to make the Marathon Beneva de Montréal possible. Running is a sport that is accessible to everyone and has so many benefits, both physical and mental," says Martin Robert, Executive Vice-President and Lead, Talent, Culture and Communication, Beneva. "We wish to contribute to a wholesome sports event for families, runners and spectators alike," he adds.

ABOUT ÉVÉNEMENTS GPCQM

Événements GPCQM is the promoter of the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal, the only UCI WorldTour events presented in the Americas since 2010. It is also the promoter of the Critérium national de Montréal for elite Canadian men and women cyclists. The group has recognized expertise in television production. It produces content that meets the most demanding standards for sports events and delivers television signals to the leading sports broadcasters in the country and the world. Its mission is to generate emotion through sports and bring together sports fans, the elite and spectators, driven by the desire to make Québec and Canada shine beyond their borders.

ABOUT BENEVA

Beneva was created through the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance to become the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in mutualist values that are shared by all its employees. With over $20 billion in assets under management, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, please consult beneva.ca .

For further information: Événements GPCQM, Véronique Lavoie, Public Relations Officer, 514 554-2161, [email protected]; Beneva, Marie-Michelle Chartier, Public Relations Consultant, 514 435-7208, [email protected]

