Maple Leaf Foods to Report 2025 First Quarter Financial Results on May 8th

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025 at 6:00 am ET. The release will be followed by a conference call and webcast beginning at 8:00 am ET.

What: Maple Leaf Foods Q1 2025 Conference Call

Who: Curtis Frank, President and Chief Executive Officer

David Smales, Chief Financial Officer

Dennis Organ, President, Pork Complex and incoming CEO of Canada Packers

When: May 8, 2025 at 8:00 am ET

Call Details: Please click here to register for the webcast

To participate via conference call, please dial-in 416-945-7677 or 1-888-699-1199. All dial-in participants should ask to join the Maple Leaf Foods call. To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at this link https://emportal.ink/4hGbUtJ to receive an instant automated call back. For those unable to participate at the scheduled time, playback will be made available an hour after the event at 289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345, passcode: 62945#.

Within 48 hours following the event, the webcast replay will be archived and available on the Company's website at mapleleaffoods.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods is a leading protein company responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, LightLife® and Field Roast™. The Company employs approximately 13,500 people and does business primarily in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

