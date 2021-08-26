Integrated mental health platform to include market-first personalized check-ins, exclusive support resources, day-to-day care navigator and more

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Maple, Canada's leading virtual care provider, is proud to announce an expansion of its best-in-class digital health services into the delivery of personalized, proactive virtual mental health support. Mind by Maple is a groundbreaking new solution that provides employees with holistic mental health care, including self-service and healthcare provider-guided solutions to improve their mental health and well-being. Mind by Maple brings together Canada's largest network of virtual health professionals, including physicians and mental health therapists, to support patients wherever they are on their journey of mental or physical well-being.

"Mind by Maple offers a full spectrum of mental health support, from booking a visit with a mental health therapist to serving up engaging and relevant content to regular, clinically validated screenings to track patients' mental health progress over time," says Dr. Brett Belchetz, CEO and Co-Founder of Maple. "Our goal with Mind by Maple is to support Canadians with innovative and comprehensive health tools to improve mental healthcare for some of the most pressing types of concerns."

The need for mental health support for employees has become a necessity, especially as a result of the ongoing global pandemic. A recent poll conducted on behalf of Maple showed that as many as 60 per cent of working Canadians feel that their employer could be doing more to support their mental health, and over half of working Canadians are looking for more mental health support from their employer as they return to the office.1 The new Mind by Maple mental health programming and resources will fill this need, giving users the ability to set the pace for all aspects of their journey, with ongoing check-ins, flexible therapy appointments, EAP services and care navigator support.

Earlier this month, Maple announced a partnership with Headspace, an international leader in the mindfulness space for consumers, enterprise, and healthcare. The partnership provides users with access to guided meditations, mindfulness practices, and evidence-based content to improve mental well-being, further supporting a holistic, whole-person approach to proactive and reactive mental healthcare.

1 Maple online poll. An online survey of 1534 Canadians aged 18+ was completed between July 30 and August 1, 2021, using Leger's online panel. Weighting has been employed to ensure that the sample composition accurately reflects the adult population of Canada, as per the latest Census Data.

About Maple

Maple is a technology platform that tackles some of the world's most meaningful issues in healthcare, starting with timely and convenient access to doctors and other healthcare providers including dermatologists, psychiatrists, and oncology navigation experts. It allows patients to connect directly with doctors and specialists for medical care in minutes from their smartphone or computer 24/7, and also provides custom technology solutions for employers, insurers, hospitals, and clinics. Learn more at getmaple.ca.

