Eligible Maple users to receive Headspace access, featuring over 1,000 hours of guided meditations and evidence-based content

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Maple, one of Canada's most trusted brands in telemedicine and a leading virtual care platform, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation. This offering, unique in Canada, will provide Maple users with access to guided meditations, mindfulness practices, and wellness education to complement the primary and mental health specialist care already available through Maple's integrated platform.

"The past year has been extremely challenging for so many people, and as a result, mental health concerns are top of mind," says Brett Belchetz, CEO and Co-founder of Maple. "Canadians are looking for and embracing innovative tools, like Headspace, to manage stress, anxiety, and build mental resilience. This partnership is one of the many ways we'll provide even more accessible, proactive mental health solutions to those who need it, when they need it. We're excited to partner with Headspace, with their impressive track record helping millions around the globe."

Together, Maple and Headspace will provide a best-in-class mental health offering for Canadians as part of an integrated physical and mental well-being platform. This exclusive partnership will provide Maple's corporate partners the option to include Headspace as part of their virtual care benefits program, creating a more comprehensive set of wellness support for employees as they return to the post-pandemic working world.

"We know that Canadians face numerous barriers to mental health support and we are proud to partner with Maple in creating more accessible solutions that help reduce stress, get a better night's sleep, and improve their mental well-being," said Cindy Bladow, Chief Business Officer, Headspace. "As a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, Headspace is the perfect complement to Maple's mental health programs. Together, this partnership reinforces the importance of whole-person care and supports users wherever they are in their healthcare journey."

This partnership comes at a time when demand for online mental health support is at an all-time high. Approximately one in three Canadians will experience mental illness in their lifetime, either directly or indirectly, 1but only half of them will receive help. 2Providing personalized and customized mental health support is part of Maple's commitment to an evolving mental health toolkit that supports the health and wellness of Canadians.

About Maple

Maple is a technology platform that tackles some of the world's most meaningful issues in healthcare, starting with timely and convenient access to doctors and other healthcare providers including dermatologists, psychiatrists, and oncology navigation experts. It allows patients to connect directly with doctors and specialists for medical care in minutes from their smartphone or computer 24/7, and also provides custom technology solutions for employers, insurers, hospitals, and clinics. Learn more at getmaple.ca .

About Headspace

Headspace was created with one mission in mind: to improve the health and happiness of the world. Reaching 70 million users in 190 countries, Headspace was one of the first meditation apps in the world and remains a leader in mindfulness and mental training. Headspace is committed to advancing the field of mindfulness through clinically validated research, with one of the largest research pipelines of any digital health and wellness company. Headspace operates a B2B business (Headspace for Work) to offer its mindfulness products and services to more than 2,000 companies, such as Starbucks, Adobe, Hyatt and Unilever, to help them build healthier, more productive cultures and higher performing organizations. Headspace supports government entities like New York State and the UK's National Health Service (NHS) to offer digital mental health tools. Headspace partners with many of the world's most-recognizable brands, including Apple, Sesame Street, Spotify, Amazon, and Nike as well as Netflix for a three part mindfulness series that premiered in 2021. Headspace Health is Headspace's digital health subsidiary pioneering new ways to incorporate the Headspace mindfulness experience into digital medicine. Headspace has been recognized as TIME100's Most Influential Companies of 2021, Fast Company's 10 most innovative social good companies of 2021 and World's Most Innovative Companies. Other accolades include Apple's Best of 2018, Samsung's Best of 2019 and one of CB Insights' top digital health companies, along with being selected for seven Webby Awards in podcasts, health and fitness. For more information please visit us at www.headspace.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Maple.

For further information: Aliya Darvesh, Sr. Manager, Communications, Maple, [email protected]; Steven Bram, Sr. PR Manager, Headspace, [email protected]

Related Links

http://getmaple.ca

